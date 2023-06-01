One Hot Minute

As the summer season is inching up on the calendar, there’s no time to waste getting out and having fun—and no shortage of options in the region to be entertained over the next few weeks.
Fans of theater will be happy in the month of June, which is when three local theater companies will be showcasing what they’ve been rehearsing.
First up is Branch River Theatre’s “Harvey,” on stage for six performances at the Marlborough Community House (June 2 through 11). The 1945 play, written by Mary Chase, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a man with an imaginary friend he describes as a 6-foot-tall white rabbit. His social-climbing sister, embarrassed by his behavior, decides to have him committed to a sanitarium—and chaos ensues.
The play was made famous by the 1950 film adaptation, starring Jimmy Stewart.
Director Sophia Olsen interprets Chase’s story as an examination of bias against those who didn’t fit inside the parameters of so-called social norms.
“The play was written in the middle of World War II when there was a lot of propaganda—nationalism, misogyny, fascism, bigotry,” said Olsen. “It’s not a coincidence (Chase) wrote about someone who sees a mythological creature who is the most level-headed one in the group. People want him to conform because he sticks out.”
Within the context of modern day, when the mental health crisis is at an all-time high, Olsen feels the play is even more relevant.
“We as a society, especially in Western culture, have an inclination toward fixing rather than understanding,” she said. “The play addresses that desire and need we have that may not be the best option for everyone involved.”
Olsen is excited for audiences familiar with the show to see these extra layers in the Branch River Theatre production, which will be presented a cast of 12 actors.
“It’s about the genuine humanity (of the story), even though it’s about a man who suddenly sees a rabbit. I want the audience to feel like they are part of some sort of dialogue.”
Branch River Theatre will present “Harvey,” this Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3; and Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 and Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at Marlborough Community House. The June 4th performance will also be a masked event—allowing a space for anyone who would feel more comfortable attending a masked social gathering. Tickets are $13-$16 and can be ordered at www.branchrivertheatre.org or by calling 876-6131.
MoCo Arts School of Dance will present “Land of Oz,” a children’s one-act musical, this Saturday, June 3, at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College. The show follows the familiar journey of Dorothy, Toto, and her friends as they make their way down the Yellow Brick Road, encountering fantastical creatures and overcoming obstacles on their quest to reach Emerald City and find their way back home. Tickets are $15-$21; children 2 and under are free. Visit www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/ to order.
The Actors Theatre Playhouse in Chesterfield (at the corner of Brook and Main Streets) kicks off its 2023 season Thursday, June 8 with a Ten-Minute Play Festival. Featured stories include a woman struggling to break up with her former love; a hippie talking a young person off the ledge of a New York apartment building; a suburban housewife realizing there is more to a homeless woman than meets the eye; trying to find love in under two minutes. There will be nine performances through June 24, all at 7:30 p.m. The Actors Theatre Playhouse season continues through Sept. 30. All tickets are $17 and can be reserved at www.atplayhouse.org or by emailing atptixx@gmail.com.
High-energy live music lovers may want to check out a performance at the Colonial Theatre this Saturday, June 3, by the band 8084. Performing for more than 40 years together, the band has released six albums and won international awards and earned a following of diehard fans throughout North America and Europe. The band has performed in excess of 4,500 live shows, both as an opening act and as a headliner, sharing the stage with such acts as Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine, Warrant, Edgar Winter, Rick Derringer, Henry Lee Summer, and many others. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$45 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.