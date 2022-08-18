As summer surges on, opportunities abound to enjoy world-class music and theater this week.
A cellist and a saxophone player—each with their own ties to the town of Nelson—are featured in a double-billing at the town hall on this Friday, August 19.
An Irish play featuring two actors playing 15 roles runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through August 27 at Actors Theatre Playhouse in Chesterfield.
Cellist Rafael Popper-Keizer and saxophonist Paul Klemperer will perform solo sets at the Nelson concert this Friday. Popper-Keizer is the director of Monadnock Music, founded in 1966 when conductor James Bolle brought several of his musical colleagues from the big cities for concerts in the Nelson Congregational Church.
Klemperer spent his childhood summers in Nelson, and over the past decade has increased his presence in town as a respite from Austin, Texas, where he is active as a blues and jazz musician, teacher, and organizer. Klemperer studied with jazz legends Archie Shepp, Max Roach and Ray Copeland before moving to Austin in 1982. There he has worked with many great artists in the blues, roots and jazz traditions, from Marcia Ball to the Fabulous Thunderbirds. He has produced five CDs representing the three groups he leads and in his original jazz and pop compositions. He has toured nationally and internationally for more than 30 years and continues to divide his time between Austin and the road, playing across the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia.
Some of his fellow musicians from Nelson may join him for this free concert, sponsored by Nelson in Common. The nonprofit corporation, founded in 2009 by folk musician and president, Gordon Peery, conducts and supports activities “that promote the growth and prosperity of the town of Nelson through recreational and community-building programs that benefit the residents of the town of Nelson.”
An alumnus of New England Conservatory, Popper-Keizer is principal cellist of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, Emmanuel Music, and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, and a core member of many chamber music organizations throughout New England. He is a member of conductorless string ensemble, A Far Cry, whose album “Visions and Variations” received two Grammy Award nominations. His resume includes serving as Yo-Yo Ma’s understudy at Tanglewood Music Center; regular appearances at Central Park in New York City and a concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” played from memory. He is currently on the faculty at Gordon College in Wenham, MA and previously taught at Phillips Exeter Academy, Brandeis University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. With A Far Cry, he has participated in college and university residencies nationwide, including masterclasses at Yale University.
“The program I’ve put together (for the Nelson concert) has a lot of different colors,” said Popper-Keizer. “It’s largely based on folk music with different kinds of non-classical influences.”
One of the two major pieces he will perform is by Swiss-American composer, Ernest Bloch.
“He’s known for integrating his Jewish heritage into concert music using a language he constructed from these eclectic influences,” he said.
The other is by Adolphus Hailstork, whom he called one of the most preeminent black composers.
“It’s a variation on a theme he wrote that has recollections of black spirituals,” said Popper-Keizer. “It goes into all these festive places.” The Bloch piece he has been performing over the past decade; but the Hailstork piece he introduced into his repertoire during the pandemic.
Some shorter pieces he’ll play are based on folk ideas, he went on, including a fiddle tune by Turtle Island Quartet co-founder and cellist, Mark Summer.
“The cello is less agile for fiddle playing but some things translate well,” said Popper-Keizer. “This piece was written by a cellist so it feels very natural.”
Most solo cello works were composed in the 20th century, when Popper-Keizer said there was an “explosion of styles.”
“I like to stay away from the Bach suites,” he said of the music most cellists perform. “I like to find something a little less heard.”
Marie Jones’s “Stones in His Pockets,” a play that tells the story of an American film being made in a small Irish town, is in performances through Saturday, August 27, at the Actors Theatre Playhouse in Chesterfield.
Two rural working-class men, Jake and Charley (played by Gregory Lesch and Eric Cutler) are among the locals cast as extras. The actors also play all the multiple additional characters, including the extras and the Hollywood contingent.
When a local tragedy occurs, the two main characters search for new meaning and direction.
The play first premiered in Belfast in 1996 and went on to have a successful run in London’s West End. The original cast later took the show to Broadway.
“It’s billed as a tragic comedy,” said director, Marilyn Tullgren.
Tullgren began acting with Actors Theater Playhouse a dozen years ago and directing with the company a half-dozen years ago.
It was her first directing experience.
“I spent a summer educating myself,” she said of that first year.
“Stones in His Pockets” she’d read about 15 years ago and remembers thinking it would be a challenging project as director. She suggested doing it at Actors Theatre Playhouse, and then COVID hit and it was put on hold until this season.
“It’s two actors on a bare stage playing 15 different characters,” she said. “Costumes are extremely limited. I had to be creative.” Thankfully, the dialogue pushes it along, she added.
The extras earn meager wages for their work for a pompous director and with a selfish lead actress.
“(The play) is about the haves and have-nots, and the have-nots understanding the fact they are never going to have it,” she said. “It’s also about exploitation.”
Despite these dark themes, the play also tells the story of this neighborhood in County Kerry, Ireland, which Tullgren said reminds her of one in New England.
“It’s a close, tight-knit Irish community and how they bond on the set,” she said. “It’s a powerful piece.”
“Stones in His Pockets” is being presented Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through August 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Actors Theatre Playhouse in Chesterfield. Tickets are $17 and can be ordered at www.atplayhouse.org.
Rafael Popper-Keizer and Paul Klemperer will perform solo concerts this Friday, August 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson Town Hall. Admission is free; donations are welcome at the door. Visit www.nelsonincommon.org for more information.
