“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” tasked with wrapping up a nine-film arc in a perfect bow, was always going to be an uphill battle.
It’s difficult to please everyone and there’s only so much director J.J. Abrams, returning to “Star Wars” after helming 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” could do. With that said, the film’s largest issue is the attempt to pander to every type of “Star Wars” fan, ultimately pleasing no one.
If you consider even the most minor of plot details a potential spoiler, you may want to stop right here. You’ve been warned.
Having refined her Jedi training, Rey (Daisy Ridley) continues to fight alongside the remaining Resistance fighters, led by the always compelling General Leia (Carrie Fisher), against the sinister First Order and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Things begin to change when it appears that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), previously disposed of at the hands of Darth Vader in ‘Return of the Jedi,” may have returned in some form or another, once more threatening a widespread threat to the galaxy.
Determined to bring a conclusive end to both antagonistic forces, Rey saddles up with the loyal Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) on one last adventure in the final chapter — for the third time, no less — of the Skywalker saga.
Stripped to its bare basics, “The Rise of Skywalker” somehow feels simultaneously incomplete and overstuffed. A lot of this has to do with the reception to 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” a refreshingly new perspective of the entire “Star Wars” saga that somehow divided the fandom.
It ushered in one of the most troubling revelations of the Disney-era: toxic fan entitlement. No movie, especially “Star Wars,” is exempt from constructive criticism.
But the backlash against Rian Johnson’s film was so vile by a sect of toxic fans, critics responded with unanimous praise, that “The Rise of Skywalker” ends up feeling like a half-hearted attempt to “make it up to them.” It never becomes an entity of its own, often relying on easy tricks from the previous two trilogies to fill in the blanks.
Many of the film’s developments, hopping from character to character with no room to be in the moment with them, feel less like the ideas of a singular voice and more a list of studio mandates to have the familiar, nostalgic beats implemented somewhere, somehow. In addition, key plot, setting and character details (that aren’t unleashed via heavy exposition dumps) are either half-explored or plain omitted.
I’ve learned more about those missing bits, not by subtextual/visual analysis, but articles illustrating that the only true way to watch a movie is by reading all these “Star Wars” companion books you can purchase after leaving the theater.
There came a point somewhere in the finale in which, amid massive, franchise-shifting revelations, I pondered why all of this filled me with a surprisingly empty feeling inside. The ingredients are there, but the scenarios devolve into a bunch of flashy “doesn’t this look pretty epic” visuals stripped of its thematic or emotional relevancy.
“The Rise of Skywalker” flows at a breakneck pace to the extent that it becomes less of a focused narrative than a series of cool-looking, seemingly important events racing to get to the finish line without room to breathe, gathering an array of forgettable MacGuffins along the way.
The production design is stellar, as always, and John Williams’ epic orchestrations, booming from the massive IMAX speakers, can make just about anything watchable. The bond between Kylo Ren and Rey has always been the most captivating development of this series.
Here, Ridley and Driver are trying their hardest with what they have to work with; everyone is. They’re absolute pros and I’ll always look forward to their upcoming projects. But what these actors are given isn’t enough to what ultimately amounts to an expensive fan film fueled by half- developed fan theories that only make the whole “Star Wars” universe feel that much smaller.
The legacy of “Star Wars” belongs to their respective generations in which they came out. My generation had the infamous prequels, and now, the sequel trilogy will forever belong to the children of 2019, some even claiming this installment as their favorite.
And that’s OK. While “The Rise of Skywalker” didn’t personally stick the landing on a storytelling level (as a singular film and as the finale to this trilogy), there’s room for a healthy discourse that doesn’t involve targeted harassment towards those that disagree with you.
Agree. Disagree. Be kind to one another out there. And may the force be with you.
Rating: C