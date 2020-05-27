During my time at Keene State College, I could always count on the school’s Film Society to provide me with an inviting environment to express my admiration toward a number of great movies with some wonderful people. We may be separated from one another under some incredibly strenuous circumstances, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in some spectacular cinema together. I want to extend an invitation to all of you in reading and discussing said classic film featured in this bi-weekly column.
“No, honey, they’re not detectives. They’re sure not detectives.”
Susy Hendrix (Audrey Hepburn), recently blinded in a car accident, grabs a scarf before leaving her apartment. She finds her way around, slowly but surely. Something feels amiss but she can’t place her finger on what it could be. Little does Susy know that she’s mere inches away from a dead body in the closet, and three dangerous men, insistent on finding a heroin-stuffed doll, are hiding in her apartment. These hidden obstacles are only the beginning of Susy’s troubles in “Wait Until Dark,” an exceptionally tense game of “cat and mouse” that invites you to think smart when the lights go out.
Although she’d go on to a few more projects before passing away in 1993, the 1967 claustrophobic thriller “Wait Until Dark” – adapted from Frederick Knott’s stage play – would be one of Audrey Hepburn’s last great filmic achievements, landing her a best actress Oscar nomination. And it’s easy to see why. “Sabrina,” “Roman Holiday” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” all played to Hepburn’s classification as a beautiful enigma for leading Hollywood men to swoon over. Here, Hepburn is tasked with an incredible task that demands her to play against type, learning to heighten her other senses in favor of eliminating her sight. She is downright tremendous in her methodology as this vulnerable yet strong-willed character.
Emulating a blind woman who is still adjusting to the trials and tribulations of performing menial tasks that she took for granted before, rarely does Hepburn’s illusion waver. Fending for herself once included making coffee and cleaning the dishes, and now it involves making smart decisions that’ll decide whether or not she falls prey to the three men planning their move. It’ll be too late before her husband Sam (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.) or young helper Gloria (Julie Herrod) can make it back in time to help. As the walls close in on her, Susy has no choice but to utilize her apartment as her own personal battlefield, tactfully taking down her assailants. Susy is quick on her feet, despite her inherent trembling at having been thrust in this scenario.
Sound plays an integral role in Susy’s development as she learns to recognize noises that clue her into something, or someone, she may not be able to trust. And Henry Mancini’s haunting, unsettling score (featuring dueling off-pitch piano tunes, synthesizer and an electric harpsichord) provides the perfect background aesthetic for Susy’s mounting suspicions. The more she puts the pieces together, the more intense Mancini’s composition gets, ramping up into a heart-pounding finale that doesn’t let up.
It would be all too easy for the men to rush in, tie Susy up and trash the apartment until they’ve found the doll. But no, they’re playing the long game. However, there are two groups amongst this villain trio. You have con artists Mike Talman (Richard Crenna) and Carlino (Jack Weston) who arrive at the apartment for different reasons and are promptly blackmailed into going along with the doll scheme. Carlino, always hungry and impatient, kind of goes with the flow. Mike, on the other hand, is the most human despite his role as Susy’s gaslighter, showing the most of a conscience. He slowly gains her trust, and you can see a part of him that actually begins to care for her. Crenna is wonderful here, imbuing an inherent kindness in scenes where we know he’s attempting to get our innocent protagonist to spill important details. If only they didn’t leave fingerprints behind for the true villain of “Wait Until Dark” to exploit.
Alan Arkin’s sadistic, mysterious Roat is the real mastermind behind this operation, pulling the strings of his side men and ultimately having the final confrontation with Hepburn. His circular dark glasses and draping black leather coat combo is simultaneously menacing and cool. His aesthetic captures your attention like a moth to a flame; you’re never able to look away. The pervading tension relies less on the contents of the doll and more on what this unstable individual will do to obtain it. Susy’s always on that slippery precipice of imminent peril should Roat, as collected as he seems to be, lose his temper.
Director Terence Young (“From Russia With Love”) builds upon the areas in which the stage production couldn’t elaborate on. “Wait Until Dark,” for the most part, takes place inside Susy’s New York apartment, but it has the privilege of establishing an outside world that is simultaneously at her reach and powerless to help her. Rather than Young dictating a character to explain every area of the apartment, he cleverly leaves that responsibility up to Crenna, Weston and Arkin. They casually scope out their target’s home well before she arrives, providing us with a spatial geography of where we’re going to be spending the next 90 minutes. Visually, we become acquainted with where everything is from the safe to closet, and all of Susy’s little trinkets.
It can be difficult to pinpoint the one element of “Wait Until Dark” that makes it so special. Crenna and Hepburn are calculatingly precise in their craft, but the award ultimately goes to Arkin for his role in one of the all-time jump scares in film history alongside the white nun in “Exorcist III” and the lawnmower tape in “Sinister.” The air of every scene is fraught with a piercing, invasive tension as Suzy starts to put the pieces together, up until Roat loses his patience.
Toward the end of the film’s original theatrical trailer, it was made explicitly clear to potential audiences that, during the last few minutes, the theater would be “darkened to the legal limit during the climax in order to heighten the terror of the breath-taking climax, which takes place in nearly total darkness on the screen.” With Suzy screaming and yelling for help in that darkness, she hobbles to the kitchen. And without warning, Roat, having been stealthily stabbed, leaps from out of a pitch-black void and latches onto her leg in a desperate final struggle. It’s a tremendously terrifying scare that retains its shock and startle factor. Up until this finale, “Wait Until Dark” valued the art of patience. I still jump even though I know it’s coming every single time. I can only imagine the impact this scene had when it was first screened for audiences.
Exploding with incredible talent, “Wait Until Dark” withstands as a relentlessly suspenseful benchmark of the home invasion subgenre, featuring one of the great screen villain/jump scare pairings of any film.
What’s your favorite Audrey Hepburn movies? Do you have a specific memory experiencing that final startle? Be sure to shoot me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and let me know. I’d love to hear from you! Be safe out there.