JAFFREY—Audiences know Monadnock Music for presenting classical compositions in intimate settings—this weekend, the organization jazzes things up with a concert of a different sort.
The Convergence Project, led by Vermont Jazz Center director and pianist Eugene Uman, performs this Sunday, Feb. 12, at The Park Theatre led by vocalist Wanda Houston.
Monadnock Music, led by artistic director Rafael Popper-Keizer and executive director Laina Barakat, is presenting the show.
A board member contacted Uman about a possible collaboration.
“It was about having a connection to accessibility; they wanted to branch out,” he said.
The 36 year-old non-profit Vermont Jazz Center also offers community outreach and educational programs, including a summer jazz workshop that attracts students from around the world.
Uman, who as director of the jazz center has produced more than 300 concerts of world-class musicians, lived for more than four years in Medellin, Columbia—his wife’s native country and the birthplace of his children.
There, he initiated and designed the curriculum for the jazz studies program at La Universidad de EAFIT, where he continues to engage with the people and music as well as at other colleges and universities.
With the Convergence Project, which has released two albums and also features David Picchi on electric bass and Jon Fisher on drums, Uman presents his own original compositions, many of which were inspired by his years living in Colombia.
“Whenever I’m here I study native music and investigate some of the rhythms,” he said.
His intention when writing those pieces was to combine the vocabulary and swing of jazz with rock and funk and the inspiration of Colombian folkloric rhythms such as pasillo, cumbia and currulao, he said.
“I love those styles,” he said. “They are a good springboard for composition.”
Uman first met Houston working together in a group called The Mothership Quartet in 2016.
“We had an instant connection,” he said. “After I got to hear Wanda and her soulfulness and big voice and her freedom with delivery, I wanted to include her in our own group with our own concept and arrangements.”
Houston has her own band (The Wanda Houston Band) and in addition to lending her talent to The Convergence Project, she also performs with The Vermont Jazz Center Big Band.
For years, Houston sustained a bi-coastal career performing on stages with such artists as Barbara Streisand, Joe Cocker, Celine Dion and Rick Astley. Meanwhile, she toured with Motown legends Mary Wells, Martha and the Vandellas, and The Platters while performing with tribute band, The Marvelous Marvelettes. Later, she joined the cast of Michael Jackson’s production of Larry Hart’s “Sisterella!” and toured through Germany, Austria and Australia.
When Houston joins the Convergence Project, she adds her love of singing soul and gospel music and jazz standards.
“Since working together (The Convergence Project) has also been doing some of her repertoire,” said Uman, adding that about a third of the concert will feature material by The Convergence Project and two-thirds music performed with Houston.
The Convergence Project featuring vocalist Wanda Houston will appear in a concert presented by Monadnock Music this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Ticket price is on a sliding scale—pay what you can, $20-$50 a ticket. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the door. For more information, visit www.theparktheatre.org.
