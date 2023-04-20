Monadnock Music 2023 Season

Monadnock Music’s artistic director, Rafael Popper-Keizer, loves his job.
“There’s nothing better than getting to put together great music and bring it to our friends in New Hampshire,” said the Boston-based cellist. “It’s so much fun.”
When James Bolle founded Monadnock Music in 1966, his mission was to present a wide array of classical music in intimate settings that separate the distance between artist and music lover.
Bolle, founding director and conductor, grew Monadnock Music around the concept of musicians developing a relationship with their audiences while performing at small venues around the region at its annual summer festival. The goal was and is to avoid the stereotype of “stuffy” chamber music through a range of offerings across a spectrum of periods and styles.
In past years, listeners could hear world and experimental music, jazz and even a little country along with more traditional genres.
While the full schedule of performances and events will not be announced until next week, Popper-Keizer was able to divulge some details about what’s coming up.
“I’m really excited about everything we have going on,” he said. “It’s a beautiful season.”
The season opener on May 19 will be at a brand-new venue for Monadnock Music: DublinArts & Muse Gallery. The event will feature a flamenco trio based in northern New Hampshire along with tapas and Spanish wine.
“We’ve done world music events in the past,” said Popper-Keizer. “We presented classical Indian music off-season in 2020, but we’ve never offered flamenco music before. We’re always looking for new places to reach people.”
Depot Square Park will be the location for a Listen & Lunch event on June 15, a free solo performance during lunch hour (noon to 1 p.m.).
For the second year, Monadnock Music will present a free family concert program, this time July 6 in Keene, Nelson and Peterborough public libraries.
“The program will consist of folk tales for a narrator and string duo,” said Popper-Keizer.
Village concerts are on Saturdays starting June 18 at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. That concert will feature a piece, “Triangulo,” by local composer and guitarist Frank Wallace which premiered at Mariposa Museum in Peterborough; a piece by Italian violin virtuoso Nicoolo Paganini; the Brahms clarinet trio and Mozart’s D Major Prussian quartet.
Following the season opener, the free village concert series continues June 25 at Franklin Pierce University; June 29 at Emmanuel Church in Dublin; July 9 at Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene; July 20 at Milford Town Hall; July 27 at Park Hill Meeting House in Westmoreland; July 30 at Harrisville Community Church; August 9 at Nelson Congregational Church; and August 13 at the Old Meetinghouse in Francestown.
Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.
Combined, village concerts feature music for violin, guitar, flute, cello, piano, harp, horn, clarinet, voice.
“The free village concerts are the heart of our summer season,” said Popper-Keizer. “You’ll hear timeless beloved classics and new classics. We introduce composers’ audiences know and newer ones they may not.”
On the list of composers that will be explored this season are 19th century British-African phenom Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; the very prolific 20th century Indian-Israeli composer Simon Sargon, and contemporary Croatian singer-songwriter Lana Janjanin.
Several special ticketed events are planned in 2023, including a salon concert featuring salon piano and narration on the lawn of a private home in Keene along with a pre-concert cocktail party for supper club members June 21; and a Progressive Garden Party Sunday, July 22 (rain date July 29) co-presented with Keene Pride, throughout the Monadnock Region with garden tours, food and drink tastings and of course, musical performances. This year’s party performances will feature a repertoire of art songs by Ned Rorem, Francis Poulenc, Jennifer Higdon and others.
Other special events include a bring-your-own-picnic Tanglewood-style lawn concert on July 16 at a private home in Wilton featuring Sophie et Adam (Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano and Adam Simon, guitar); and the fourth annual Gala Under the Stars fundraiser August 25, also at a private home in Wilton and featuring an aerial hoop performance by members of Cirque du Soleil.
A Viennese Waltz concludes the summer season Friday, September 8, at Knollwood in Dublin.
To see the full programming schedule when it’s announced, and to purchase tickets or for more information about Monadnock Music’s 2023 season, visit monadnockmusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.