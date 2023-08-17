With a pandemic in the rearview mirror, it’s time for Mole Hill Theatre to reopen its doors and audiences to put on their dancing shoes again.
The theater has a full lineup of live music this summer and fall once again.
Dennis Molesky owns the building that houses the theater, located in what was a storage area of United Tool, in an area of town called Mole Hill. United Tool is Molesky’s family business, founded as Triple M Tool in 1955.
Since Molesky’s friend, Alstead resident Peter Hendrick, came up with the idea in 2003 to use the industrial space for acting classes he wanted to host, regular weekly events at the shop have been gradually added over the years. In addition to theater productions, the nonprofit performing arts center has been the site of live music performances — everything from blues to bluegrass — as well as open-mic nights, karaoke, fundraisers and private events including weddings, reunions, birthday parties and bar mitzvahs.
Over the years, some changes have been made to the theater, which seats 140 now with a new seating area added on the upper level recently.
The first show since the doors closed was in May with two local bands, The Evocatives and Blue Motel (the latter Keene-based band is led by Simon Gray on guitar). Gray is Molesky’s entertainment booker who also provides technical support.
Next to hit the Mole Hill stage is the Stockwell Brothers this Saturday. The band, which has played Mole Hill a few times, are Green Mountain Newgrass artists whose music spans traditional and progressive styles.
Indie rock band based in southern New Hampshire and returning to Mole Hill, Hug the Dog, perform Sept. 9; followed by Brattleboro bluegrass/newgrass band, Jatoba on Oct. 7.
“They always bring a good crowd,” said Molesky.
A Halloween show featuring Blue Motel, a benefit for Mole Hill, is Oct. 28. The Keene-based funk rock group counts its influences ranging from Smokey and The Miracles to Parliament Funkadelic to The Zombies.
November’s performer (on the 4th) is Poor Monroe, a traditional and original New England Bluegrass band that has received two New England Music Awards nominations. New to Mole Hill, the band is fronted by Eric Lee.
“He’s a hot fiddler,” said Molesky of the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Formed in 2021, the band’s performances include at the Green River Festival, Podunk Bluegrass Festival, Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Basin Bluegrass Festival, and Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival. A collaboration of long-time friends, the band performs original and traditional material with a deep sense of honoring the legacy of bluegrass music.
Capping off 2023 on Dec. 2 will be a performance by Modern Fools, a psychedelic blues band based in Peterborough.
All shows start at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be sold at the Halloween show Oct. 28. A portion of proceeds benefit Mole Hill Theatre. Tickets are $15 (credit cards accepted) and all shows are BYOB (no hard liquor), all ages and family friendly.
Mole Hill Theatre is located at 789 Gilsum Mine Road in Alstead. For more information, visit Mole Hill Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.
