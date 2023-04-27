Modern Fools Album Release Nova Arts Show

The members of Modern Fools recorded their debut album during the pandemic, apart from each other in their own corners of the Monadnock Region. For the sophomore release, they laid down the tracks in the way it should be done, together, side by side as a live band. 

They’ll take the stage to celebrate the release of “Strange Offering” on Friday, May 5, at Brewbakers Café as part of the Nova Arts series. 


