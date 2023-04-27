Modern Fools Album Release Nova Arts Show

The members of Modern Fools recorded their debut album during the pandemic, apart from each other in their own corners of the Monadnock Region. For the sophomore release, they laid down the tracks in the way it should be done, together, side by side as a live band.
They’ll take the stage to celebrate the release of “Strange Offering” on Friday, May 5, at Brewbakers Café as part of the Nova Arts series.
The songs on the album span in age from six years old to very current, said the band’s founder and lead vocalist/guitarist and songwriter, Josh Blair.
The band originated in 2015 with a different lineup of musicians from the current formation, which also consists of Jon Braught on guitar, Ian Galipeau on bass and Justin Gregory on drums.
Blair had been playing supporting roles in bands for more than a decade when he started writing his own songs. He had been a punk drummer, a psychedelic bassist and the guitarist in a hip hop/rockabilly band before finding his voice in classic country inspired by Hank Williams and Townes van Zandt.
Blair sees what he calls a “gritty truth” in country that’s very similar to punk rock.
It’s written in the band’s bio that the human experience can be summed up as “striving to find a balance between melancholy and joy,” that “the tightrope of emotions is the backbone of the stories musicians have been yelling and singing on stages since time began,” and that Modern Fools finds their place in those truths.
“Strange Offering,” as he wrote in the bio for the album, “turns sad stories into anthems of resilience, with emotionally laden verses and rollicking choruses.”
“Nobody Needs,” for instance, tells a story of his best friend’s death of a drug overdose at 19.
Blair wrote many of the songs on the album while traveling across the country and around the desert in a converted bus during the pandemic. He and his girlfriend did it to save money, but when they returned, the housing market had been upended and affordable apartments had become almost impossible to find.
The song, “In the Valley,” was inspired by this experience.
“It’s about being displaced, about being in this weird middle place living out of a bus,” said Blair.
Among the older songs on the album is “Aim Low,” which Blair said he wrote from a recording he created in the voice memos on his phone.
The songs he writes he brings to his fellow band members, who each write their own parts and arrangements before they collaborate on the final product.
For their debut album, “Seer,” they sent the tracks back and forth to each other as they worked. Blair did record in person with Gregory to lay down the drums that serve as the album’s foundation.
For “Strange Offering,” everyone was in the room during recording time.
“It was a great experience,” said Blair. “It has more of a live feel. That’s something we were after.”
For the second time, Blair enlisted Kevin Suggs, audio engineer for KEXP, a Seattle alternative indie rock radio station, to mix the album.
Blair describes “Strange Offering” as a Part II to “Seer.”
“It’s got the same thematic things,” he said, “but this one touches on a lot of different stuff: heartache, loss, grief and everything in between.”
Modern Fools will play an album release concert for “Strange Offering” Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Café. The band will have CDs and a limited run of cassettes for sale. Jentri Jollimore and Hug the Dog will open. Tickets are $15 and can be ordered at www.novaarts.org.
