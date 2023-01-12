MoCo Arts: Time to Dance

MoCo Arts School of Dance students will be pulling out all the stops—and the steps—to showcase what they’ve learned this weekend.

Time to Dance, an event that gives them a chance to perform their annual repertoire, is this Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.