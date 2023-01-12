MoCo Arts: Time to Dance

MoCo Arts School of Dance students will be pulling out all the stops—and the steps—to showcase what they’ve learned this weekend.
Time to Dance, an event that gives them a chance to perform their annual repertoire, is this Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
Choreographed by MoCo’s teaching artists, Time to Dance showcases the many genres of dance offered at the arts education organization.
“These are our eldest dancers; the advanced students,” said Reagan Messer, MoCo Arts Executive Director/Artistic Director of Dance. “There are 13 standalone pieces in the show by five different choreographers in all the styles we offer—ballet to pointe, modern, hip-hop, jazz, tap.”
MoCo Arts dance students put on a production of “The Nutcracker” every other holiday season and an end-of-year show that is more structured.
“This one has no story,” said Messer of Time to Dance. “There’s freedom to choreograph. It pushes boundaries and advanced students in new directions.” It’s also the first live Time to Dance show students will perform since 2020.
Messer’s ballet piece is one that looks similar to that of a professional dance company, he explained.
“It’s over 13 minutes long,” he said. “There’s exits and entrances. Dancers need to control their stamina throughout the piece. It’s a chance for them to grow and expand.”
High school senior Martin Cardine has been with the dance program for eight years at MoCo Arts. “The choreography is challenging, but after so many hours of practice the piece has really come together, and I can’t wait to perform it.”
Time to Dance is his favorite show to perform, he said, “because the unique styles of each choreographer allow us as students to experience a variety of performance opportunities as part of the same show.”
Cardine will also be performing ballet, tap, hip-hop and jazz pieces in the show; he’s one of about a half-dozen of the 70 students in the show who will perform in multiple pieces in the hour-and-a-half-long program (with intermission).
Senior Tessa Minahan, who has been a MoCo dance student for 14 years, is one of those students like Cardine. She’ll be dancing in six pieces, including ballet, pointe, modern, jazz, tap and hip-hop.
“MoCo has helped me find my passion for dance,” she said. “The teachers and staff support our growth not only as performers but also as individuals. It is a place where I can explore my creativity and who I am as a person alongside many of my closest friends.”
“There are pieces that are melancholy and take a quieter approach,” said Messer, “and you may see something that looks like it’s running a thousand miles an hour.”
While the pieces are free form, the music is what drives the choreography.
“We’ve got classical to hip-hop to rock to pop,” said Messer. “There’s a tap piece that has a ‘50s jukebox feel; the piece I’m doing features music by Prince. It’s exciting—you won’t see the same thing twice.”
MoCo Arts School of Dance will perform their annual repertoire, Time to Dance, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College. Tickets to the performance are $21 for adults and $15 for students and seniors and can be ordered through the Redfern Arts Center box office at www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/. A livestream option is available for $40 per household.
The Community Stars Seats program is designed to bring children and families to shows who otherwise couldn’t afford to attend. Tickets are distributed through nonprofit organizations in the Monadnock Region that serve low-income families and disadvantaged youth. Nonprofit leaders interested in the free tickets are invited to contact Chelsea Zichella, Communications & Marketing Manager at MoCo about the Community Stars Seats, at 603-357-2100, Ext. 208 or by emailing czichella@moco.org. This initiative is part of MoCo’s continuing commitment to make the arts accessible to all.
