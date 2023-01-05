MoCo Arts Guys and Dolls

Local theater students are set to perform a classic musical with a title that sparks modern-day conversations.
The high school musical theater program of MoCo Arts will present “Guys & Dolls JR.” this Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, at The Founder’s Theatre on Roxbury Street.
In deciding what show to do for the year’s first semester, MoCo’s Artistic Director of Theatre Laura Carbonneau said the production team wanted to do a so-called “chestnut.”
“We’ve done shows that might be considered classic, like ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Les Miserables,’ ‘Freaky Friday’ and ‘Legally Blonde,’” she said, “but I was alive when they were first produced—although ‘Guys and Dolls’ is one of my favorites; I grew up listening to the 1992 revival with Nathan Lane.”
It was important for the production team, she went on, to expose students to all types of musical theater.
“Guys and Dolls” was conceived as an adaptation of Damon Runyon’s short stories written in the 1920s and 30s about gangsters, gamblers and other characters in the New York underworld.
The musical comedy premiered on Broadway in 1950 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. It had several Broadway and London revivals with all-star casts and a 1955 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra.
It tells the story of New York’s most infamous crap game organizer, Nathan Detroit, who is engaged to psychosomatic showgirl Miss Adelaide for nearly 15 years (to her chagrin) and may be forced to fold Detroit’s oldest established game unless he wins a bet from high roller Sky Masterson. When Sky gambles that he can woo any “doll” Nathan counters that Sky will not be able to convince an upright missionary named Sarah Brown to go to Havana with him. When bets and love seem at odds, the characters are called to question their priorities to make things right.
The score features such familiar songs as “A Bushel and Peck” and “Luck Be a Lady” and although the junior version is shorter, nearly all the songs from the original version are featured.
Costume designer Jazmine Carroll, she went on, is very knowledgeable about styles throughout the decades and will dress the gamblers in the cast in wild-patterned suits in bold colors.
“It’s classic ‘Guys and Dolls,’ it’s what you’d expect,” said Carbonneau.
She is also happy to see students in the show she hasn’t seen since before the pandemic.
“They are back in the fold and it’s nice to see how they’ve grown over the past couple years,” said Carbonneau.
Today, when questioning gender norms is the norm, Carbonneau said some of the musical’s themes and its context are outdated.
“It’s a very gendered musical,” she said.
As a result, she has led conversations with students about these themes.
If a character’s action might seem outdated, for instance, Miss Adelaide is portrayed as being a bit boy-crazy and ditzy, Carbonneau talks with students about what it might mean about the character’s desire to be loved.
“We’re reframing things where a character’s faults become positive traits,” she said.
Likewise, Sky Masteron’s tricking Sarah Brown into going to Havana with him is a horrible act, but she asked students why he might do this.
“We talked about how he is finding himself and what he wants in life,” she said. “The core that is resonating with students is the characters themselves and their personality traits they can connect with.”
MoCo’s High School Musical Theatre will present “Guys & Dolls JR.” this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 and 5 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased by calling MoCo Arts at 603-357-2100 or in-person.
