Before film had sound, director Fritz Lang envisioned a futuristic world in a story that continues to withstand the test of time.
The Colonial Theatre will present the nearly 100-year-old silent film, “Metropolis,” this Saturday, Jan. 7. Widely considered to be the first science-fiction classic, Lang’s 1927 epic is about a futuristic city run by an elite class that controls the underground society keeping it going.
Clocks show 10 hours to extend more work time into the day, the workers live in cramped tenement housing and labor consists of unrelenting service to a continuously running machine.
The story of class struggle in film was especially powerful in an era of Karl Marx and when the assembly line had been introduced on a large industrial scale. Although Lang saw his movie as anti-authoritarian, the Nazis appreciated its persuasive visual power and offered him control of their film industry—instead he fled to the United States.
Lang’s film was also ahead of its time in terms of its use of technology. Through the use of mirrors, special effects allowed people and miniature sets to be combined in a single shot.
The film has been restored several times, but the latest restoration in 2010 includes 25 minutes of lost footage found in 2008.
Providing live music to accompany the film will be composer and performer Jeff Rapsis, who specializes in creating live musical scores for silent film screenings.
He has traveled for about 20 years to performances (primarily in New England) with a digital keyboard that serves as his one-man orchestra for an average of 110 shows a year.
“A hundred years ago it was pop culture,” he has said of silent film musical accompaniment. “Tens of thousands of musicians made a living this way. Today there are a few of us keeping this tradition alive.”
Silent film score composers can create music in a style they see fit. He writes his own music, most of it on the fly.
“There’s no official score—it’s different in every theater,” he said. “It’s about creating original music that helps films grab an audience 100 years later.” He does use a traditional orchestral palette in his silent film scoring.
“The film itself is what it’s all about,” he said. “The music should support the movie. The biggest compliment I get from audiences is that they forgot I was performing the music live. It casts a spell so the experience seeing the film is absorbing in a way the music contributes to it.”
“Metropolis,” he went on, demands a bit more.
The film is not only big in length at two-and-a-half hours long, Rapsis described it as big in terms of themes and ambitions.
It took him some time in his career to tackle the musical accompaniment; he first did it in 2015 and he’s done it about 30 times since.
Composer Gottfried Huppertz wrote the score for the film when it premiered in Berlin in 1927.
“It’s lush and melodic,” said Rapsis, however, it was never used again and it has been up to composers to create their own.
“The idiom I work best in is the great symphonic orchestra music of the era of Gustav Mahler and Anton Bruckner,” he said, “but I try to make it pop for a modern audience.”
He sees the film as a look at yesterday’s version of a tomorrow that never came.
“It seems appropriate for ringing in the new year,” he said.
“Metropolis” is a product of the time and place in which it was created (Germany).
“It was made in-between world wars when society was very unstable,” said Rapsis. “You had communism, imperialism and western-style free enterprise at the same time. The film asks what choices Germany should make as it reinvents itself. It contemplates what really was necessary for people to prosper. It’s very much about the present day through a futuristic lens. It stacks up against any modern adventure thriller.”
While it’s a very political and avant garde film, Rapsis’s view is that at its heart it’s a timeless melodrama.
“The visuals are as futuristic as ever, but the story is old-fashioned—that’s what I emphasize,” he said. “It’s one big exploration of the purpose of mankind, of the essential elements of being human.”
A screening of “Metropolis,” with musical accompaniment by silent film composer Jeff Rapsis, will be shown Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Admission is $12 for adults and $8.50 for youth and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
