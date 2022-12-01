Messiah Sing and Messiah Festival in Keene/Peterborough

For many in the region, nothing signals the arrival of the holiday season more than the singing of Handel’s “Messiah.”
The two longest standing such community events are coming up this month: the annual Peterborough Community Messiah Festival, happening this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church; and the Messiah Sing on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Keene’s United Church of Christ.
Composer George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah” holds an unusual place in music history because it has been performed continuously since Handel wrote it in 1741. It has remained famous since its debut in Dublin in 1742 and has been adapted in various ways — including by Mozart in 1789 for a bigger orchestra — to stay in the repertoire.
The two-and-a-half-hour oratorio is in three parts: The first tells about Jesus’ birth, the second about his suffering and the destruction of his enemies and the third about the promise of eternal life through Jesus. The Messiah Sing typically consists of Part I (the Christmas section), which includes seven chorus pieces.
Probably the most well-known of the piece’s 50 movements is The Hallelujah Chorus, which signals the end of the Messiah Sing—and typically the only time the entire audience joins in to sing.
James Sharrock conducts the Peterborough festival, which also features Colby Baker as organist; a professional instrumental quartet accompanying the community chorus; and trumpet soloist Sheldon Ross and vocalist Nick Tocci (bass) performing the aria “The Trumpet Shall Sound.” The quartet will play the overture and Pastoral Symphony.
Other vocal soloists are Amanda Galster (soprano), Pamela Stevens (mezzo) and Matthew McGinnis.
The festival was founded at Franklin Pierce University (then Franklin Pierce College) in the 1980s and continued there for many seasons and was put on pause for a couple of years before it was revived at Peterborough’s Union Congregational Church in 2013. The event was hosted there until 2015, when it moved to the Unitarian Church.
“We wanted to include more people and we needed a bigger space,” said Peggy Brown, long-time festival singer and event organizer. The church donates the use of the facility, which contains an organ and has balcony space which offers surround sound, she added. When they moved into the Unitarian Church, they began to hire professional instrumental and vocal soloists, and community singers pay a “pay-what-you-can” fee to participate (scores are donated). In 2020, the event moved outside the church, where singers stood on the steps of the church six feet apart from each other. This year, masks are optional for the audience but are strongly encouraged (as are donations), said Brown.
Other than in 2020 (there were 35 singers that year), the event draws around 50 singers and about a dozen musicians participate. Normally about 150 audience members attend, with the exception of one year when there was a severe winter storm the day of the festival, said Brown.
“It’s become quite a lovely tradition; it’s something I look forward to,” said Brown.
The United Church of Christ event, a Messiah Sing, was founded around the same time as the Peterborough Messiah Festival—this marks the 31st year.
Beverly Caldon, the church’s music director, started the event in 1989 at the suggestion of Ted Garland, a former choir member and former music teacher who has since passed away, who told her there was only one other Messiah Sing in the area at the time (at Franklin Pierce University).
Caldon stepped down as director in 2004, but the church music committee encouraged her replacement, Renea Waligora, to continue the tradition. Caldon had left records behind, which made the transition simpler.
Waligora then left the position in 2014 and since the church had no formal music director named at the time she left, the event was canceled and offers to musicians were retracted for that performance.
Some choir members thought the Messiah Sing was too valuable to the community to give up on unnecessarily, so the church Music and Arts Committee authorized the choir to revive the tradition, and Caldon was asked to be the organist.
Using notes from prior years, choir members contacted the same musicians (one regular who said that she still had it on her calendar) and filled in as necessary.
Since then, there has been only one weather cancellation and two years off during the pandemic.
The event usually draws about 100 singers (there have been as many as 125) and about 200 audience members. Those who know the piece well may go upstairs to the choir loft and participate with the singers; otherwise they can sit in the sanctuary and enjoy the performances.
Singers travel from the Monadnock Region, Vermont and northern Massachusetts. While the church used to sell copies of the score, most singers now bring their own copies of the music.
Musicians include Matthew Leese, bass soloist; JoAnne Mead, soprano; Pamela Stevens, mezzo-soprano; and Kirk Bobkowski, tenor. The organ is a Berkshire-Gilbert instrument with three manuals and forty ranks of pipes.
Caldon leads the string quartet, organ, vocal soloists, and community chorus members in Part I, the Christmas Section, and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Other than getting to perform a masterpiece, Caldon believes the Messiah Sing is so popular because it’s sacred Christmas music—not what you typically hear this time of year while attending holiday parties or out doing your holiday shopping.
“I always hear from (people who attend) that it doesn’t feel like Christmas until they come to the Messiah Sing.”
The United Church of Christ in Keene at 23 Central Square invites the public to its 31st annual Messiah Sing Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to celebrate at the reception in the church parlor following the concert. The church sanctuary is handicapped-accessible, with entrance by the rear door accessed via Vernon Street. The concert is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to help with expenses. COVID restrictions may be applied as the date approaches; masks are not required but are strongly encouraged. For more details, visit ucckeene.org or call the church office at 603-352-4136.
The Peterborough Community Messiah Festival is this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church. Admission is free; contributions from singers and audience members are appreciated. Email friendsofmessiahptbo@gmail.com or call 603-924-4226 for more information and to pre-register. All singers are welcome. The annual holiday lantern parade along Main Street in Peterborough begins that evening at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.