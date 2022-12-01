Messiah Sing and Messiah Festival in Keene/Peterborough

For many in the region, nothing signals the arrival of the holiday season more than the singing of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The two longest standing such community events are coming up this month: the annual Peterborough Community Messiah Festival, happening this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church; and the Messiah Sing on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Keene’s United Church of Christ.

