The alpha teens have always existed and probably always will at every high school, some of whom aren’t the kindest to their classmates.
They are the namesake of the musical, “Mean Girls,” presented by Monadnock Regional Middle/High School students next Thursday, March 9, through Saturday, March 11.
It’s a coming-of-age story (it premiered in 2017) with a book by Tina Fey, based on the 2004 film of the same name—also written by Fey, which was in turn based on the 2002 nonfiction book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman. Wiseman’s book focuses on the ways in which girls in high schools form cliques, and on patterns of aggressive teenage girl behavior and how to deal with them.
Here, as it does in the film, the story follows Cady Heron, who grew up in Kenya but could never have been prepared for the wilds of her new home: suburban Illinois.
Regina George is the “queen bee” in the high school clique (known around the school as the “Plastics”) and her friends Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith are more like her minions—at least in the beginning of the story.
Cady pursues a plan to dethrone Regina but learns the hard way you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.
That this “Mean Girls” takes place (still at an Illinois high school) 19 years later than the film has proved no obstacle because it is a timeless tale. We have all known a Regina George—and were either her victim or at the least, a “frenemy.”
In the number, “Where Do You Belong?” misfit character Damian (Luke Tommila) sings about the high school experience.
“You can pick one kid out in school in every clique,” said senior Isabella Tommila, who plays Regina George.
Tommila’s favorite number in the show is hers, “World Burn,” a revenge song that is a reference to the “burn book” (also in the film) that contains class portraits decorated with insults.
“I want to ruin everyone’s lives, so I start throwing pages of the burn book around the stage,” said Tommila. “It’s so angry; it’s very different from the rest of the numbers in the show.”
Some of the insults that might be in the burn book or labels high schoolers might assign each other are scrawled across the stage backdrop like graffiti: “basic,” “savage,” “life ruiner” and of course, “mean” and “plastic,” peppered with fun phrases fans of the film will recognize (“fetch,” anyone?)
Amidst the dark themes of pubescent cruelty Fey wanted to portray, as director Paul Teitelman wrote in his notes, there are “moments of laughter, silliness and song” among which perhaps the “germ of a conversation is formed” or “maybe a dialogue ensues.”
For instance, junior Mia Tatro’s character, Karen Smith, one of Regina George’s fellow Plastics, may be dim-witted but sings the feminist anthem, “Sexy,” in defense of barely-there Halloween costumes.
“The song is about how the word ‘sexy’ doesn’t have to be about your body or looks,” said Tatro. “It can be about anything you make it; you can own it in your own way.”
Junior Kaylee Cotnoir, who plays Regina’s other sidekick, Gretchen Wieners, sings a song, “What’s Wrong with Me?” about insecurity.
“She’s questioning herself and seeing how people are judging her,” said Cotnoir. “She’s saying what’s wrong with me to make me feel this way and what should I change about myself for Regina, for another person. People can relate to it; it’s common. It’s unfortunate people have to feel like that.”
Sophomore McKayla Belletete, who plays Cady in her first lead role in a high school production, sings “I See Stars,” almost as an answer to Gretchen’s question.
“(The song) is saying we don’t need to judge ourselves for somebody else; we’re all beautiful; we all love each other; we’re all perfect the way we are,” she said.
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School will present “Mean Girls” next Thursday, March 9, Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the high school, Route 32, Swanzey. Tickets are $15 and can be ordered by emailing aclark@mrsd.org.
