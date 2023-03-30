They each offer their own distinct flavor of the blues, but Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis have a lot that joins them as fellow blues musicians.

They will come together and share those tales with an audience—and perform the songs they’ve written and those that inspire them—this Saturday, April 1, in an evening called Acoustic Songs and Stories at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.