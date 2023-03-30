They each offer their own distinct flavor of the blues, but Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis have a lot that joins them as fellow blues musicians.
They will come together and share those tales with an audience—and perform the songs they’ve written and those that inspire them—this Saturday, April 1, in an evening called Acoustic Songs and Stories at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.
Singer-songwriter Ball will play piano and perform her original songs that tell the stories of the characters and places that have shaped her as an artist over the past five decades.
Ellis will perform many of his most popular songs from his 20 albums, plus some delta blues and classics on his National Steel and Martin acoustic guitars.
The pair will weave the music together with stories from their years on stage and on the road.
Born in Atlanta in 1957 and raised in southern Florida, Ellis acquired his first guitar at 7 years old and discovered the blues in 1972 after seeing a B.B. King performance from the front row (he still has the broken guitar string King gave him).
Already an accomplished teenaged musician three years later, he left Florida and moved to Atlanta. There, in the early 80s, he formed The Heartfixers, a group that would become Atlanta’s top-drawing blues band. After cutting two albums with the band, he went off on his own, since sharing stages with such blues legends as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Leon Russell, and Albert Collins.
During the pandemic Ellis began composing on amps and guitars that he hadn’t used for decades and an old Wurlitzer electric piano. He explored obscure studio and live recordings from some of his greatest musical heroes, such as the Allman Brothers, B.B. King and beyond, and wrote 200 new songs. He began releasing his new material online as early as April 2020 and released his 20th album, “Devil May Care.”
He and Ball recently finished a West Coast tour and are embarking on a month of shows in the eastern part of the country, on which the Colonial Theatre is a stop.
“I’d known of (Ellis) and his music for a really long time,” said Ball in a recent phone interview with ELF. “We played a gig together not that long ago and he called to ask me if I was interested in doing this sort of thing. I said sure although I was a little concerned about not doing a whole lot of solo work. But it’s been going really well. It’s been really fun, and the response has been great.”
The Texas-born Ball’s life story begins in Louisiana, where she grew up in a family whose female members all played piano. She began taking lessons at 5 years old, playing old Tin Pan Alley and popular music tunes from her grandmother’s collection.
After dropping out of Louisiana State University, she left Baton Rouge in 1970 for San Francisco, but her car broke down in Austin, and while waiting for repairs she fell in love with the city and decided to stay—she lives there today. It wasn’t long before she was performing in local clubs with a band called Freda And The Firedogs, a group that pioneered the Progressive Country movement, which attracted many musicians and significant media attention to Austin.
A few years later, in 1974, Ball launched her solo career and began touring outside of Texas and Louisiana. She has since received five Grammy Award nominations, appeared on television multiple times (including on “Austin City Limits,” “The Late Show with David Letterman” in a benefit for Hurricane Katrina victims and on the HBO series, “Treme”), in film (“Piano Blues,” directed by Clint Eastwood and part of Martin Scorsese’s “The Blues” series), and she performed at the White House along with B.B. King and Della Reese. The Texas State legislature named her the official 2018 Texas State Musician.
As did Ellis, Ball stayed busy during the pandemic, co-founding a nonprofit organization, HOME (Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers) that pays rent and utilities for older musicians in the Austin area. She improved her streaming and virtual performance abilities to participate in many on-line fundraising efforts throughout the year.
She has also written songs and is collaborating on a musical play which she hopes becomes a real live show in the near future.
“I’ve been enjoying being home,” she said. “It’s been an interesting time for me.”
Although, she joked, the only song she completed during the pandemic was an ode to the time she spent in quarantine.
“It’s called ‘I Took to Drinking’,” she said.
For her most recent album, Shine Bright (2018), produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, she wanted to record in Louisiana (it was recorded there and in Texas). The album includes several original songs and her takes on the music of Ray Charles, Ernie K-Doe and Jesse Winchester. Berlin, also a saxophonist, is guest musician on a handful of tracks as is Louisiana musician and author, Yvette Landry; and Lee Allen Zeno, bassist for Buckwheat Zydeco, also appears on the album.
“I was determined to go to Louisiana and record with friends,” said Ball. “It’s a little folk-y. That’s the sound I wanted on the album.”
Ball has enjoyed being on the road, which she said allows her time to write.
“My home life is too hectic,” she said.
She’s especially glad to be touring with Ellis in particular.
“Tinsley is a kind of a musical historian; he has a deep background in information about the players and the experience he has had,” she said. “We come from kind of a different place musically—I have a Louisiana background and he has more Delta blues, but we mesh. It’s been a really positive thing for everybody and for us.”
Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis perform Acoustic Songs and Stories this Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $39-$47 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
