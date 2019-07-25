Making Beer History Today

As is the case today, early settlers in Cheshire County included more than a few home brewers. All a person needed to get started was a supply of good water, grain, hops and yeast.
Beer was a daily staple and most people drank it through the day for hydration. It was safe to drink and contained important vitamins and minerals.
Today in the 21st century, local brewing has made a successful comeback in southwest New Hampshire. Craft brewers are now making beer commercially in styles and flavors that would be recognizable to our ancestors and are enjoyed by today’s consumers. Today, Cheshire County can boast one of the most up-and-coming craft brewery scenes in New England.
Elm City Brewing Company led the way 25 years ago as the first brewpub in Keene since Prohibition and the fourth-oldest microbrewery in New Hampshire. Owner Deb Rivest was only the second woman in the state to open, own and operate a microbrewery.
At last count, there are now eight local breweries scattered across Cheshire County in towns such as Alstead, Marlborough, Richmond, Roxbury, Troy, and Winchester.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Historical Society of Cheshire County will celebrate the beer history that is being made today. The fifth annual Wyman Tavern Brew Fest will take place on the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St. in Keene.
New this year at the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest are a series of cooking demos emceed by Keene cooking icon Luca Paris. The owner of Luca’s Mediterranean Café conceived of the cooking demos as a way to share ideas about how to cook creative dishes with beer.
Joining Paris will be Chef Geo from The Stage, Sushant Dhuri from Royal Spice and Jordan Scott from Machina Kitchen & ArtBar. Look for pairings with local brews such as The Outlaw Brewing Company, Brewers of Nye Hill Farm, and Branch and Blade Brewing Company.
“As most people know I love to be in front of crowd cooking,” Paris said. I love doing demos and showing new ideas and reimagining some older techniques. However, this time around I am more excited to be around the other chefs who are doing demos and seeing what they come up with.
“It will be a wonderful blend of different styles and food histories that I get to witness along with the rest of the crowd. The Historical Society has been such a treasure of information to me in my endeavors in Keene. I love the idea of these locally brewed and other craft beers supporting this wonderful entity, and it is time for us to have the food community part of this event.”
Also new this year to the Brew Fest are three noteworthy food trucks: Street Savory, Salt and Lime and Walpole Creamery. As any connoisseur of fine beers will tell you, fine food is a necessary complement to craft brews.
Another addition at the Brew Fest is the Roadtripping Photobus. A 1975 VW bus named Dharma is equipped with a state-of-the-art photo booth. VIP tickets will get free photos and general admission ticketholders can purchase them for $1 per photo.
The main attractions at the festival, of course, are the craft brews from 27 of the best breweries in New England. Each brewery has a unique history. For example, before Salmon P. Chase became the Governor of Ohio, United States Senator, Secretary of the Treasury in Lincoln’s cabinet during the Civil War and Chief Justice of The Supreme Court, he taught school in Cheshire County, at District Schoolhouse No. 3, on the grounds of Nye Hill Farm in Roxbury. The foundation of that schoolhouse still stands a stone’s throw from the brewery at Nye Hill Farm.
The concept for the Belgian Mare Brewery began taking shape in 2008. Tim and Tracy Roettiger decided to name it after their workhorse Aggie. The idea was to have a brewery located on their own property in Alstead that they could manage themselves and would be environmentally friendly. The opening day of the tasting room was May 31, 2014.
The story of Branch and Blade Brewing Company starts on a rugby pitch. Trevor Bonnette had just graduated college and wanted to stay involved with the sport, so he stuck around his alma mater and coached rugby. Jesse O’Bryan, a transfer student, was one of Trevor’s first players. Fast forward almost a year and in January 2018 the two homebrewers founded a brewery in Keene with a focus on the innovative side of beer.
Granite Roots Brewing started as Mooselick Brewery in Troy in July 2015 and won best in show at the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest with its Velvety Antlers ale. The brewery name was changed in 2017. Its sister company is Monadnock Berries, farmed by Anthony and Fenella Levick for almost 25 years now, where they grow the fruit for their beer.
Michael and Stephanie Guitard have enjoyed traveling to breweries all over the state, region, country and world tasting some great beer and meeting some amazing people. They met Alex Rice, who was working at a brewery in Massachusetts, convinced him to partner with them and Frogg Brewing in Marlborough was born in October 2018. Their mission is to make a great beer and partner with the community to make the Monadnock Region a great place to live and visit.
Old Settlers Cider was founded in 2014 to make local cider from local apples for local people. The heart of the operation is the remarkable, 100 percent unsprayed Orchard Hill apple orchard in Alstead that was planted 40 years ago with the specific intention of never using chemicals.
Visitors to the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest can taste samples from these and other New England brewers of craft beers, meads, and ciders. And for the first time this year, a couple of local distilleries will be represented: Copper Cannon Distillery of Chesterfield, and New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery of Winchester.
Attendees at the Brew Fest will have a chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award, which can provide an indication of which brewer is a rising star. Free rides are provided from the Brew Fest to Keene locations by Adventure Limousine.
Live music will be provided by Brew Fest regulars, The Tavernators, who perform a lively selection of Irish tunes, interspersed with the occasional pub song, and The Cold River Ranters, who play a mix of instruments such as guitar, banjo, washboard, accordion, and jawbone.
The presenting sponsors of the fifth annual Wyman Tavern Brew Fest are Monadnock Broadcasting Group and Amoskeag Beverages. Major sponsors are Bulldog Design, Clark Mortenson Insurance, Mascoma Bank, The Melanson Company and Monadnock Tent and Event. Other sponsors include Brewers of Nye Hill Farm, Elm City Brewing Company, Green Mountain Tap Handles, Ingram Construction, Keene Eye Care, Monadnock Food Co-op, Norton and Abert P.C., The Outlaw Brewing Company and Daniel V. Scully Architects.
Tickets to the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest are $30 in advance at eventbrite.com or hsccnh.org, and $35 at the gate. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $55, which allows for entrance at noon, an hour before the start time for general admission tickets. Tickets for designated drivers are no charge. Proceeds from the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest support the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, helping people of all ages “find their place in history.”