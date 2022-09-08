Madonna Tribute Show at The Colonial Theatre

The Material Girl will be expressing herself along with a bunch of lucky stars this month, all in the name of pride.
The Inaccurate Collection: A Madonna Tribute Show hits the Colonial Theatre stage next Saturday, September 17, a culminating event in the very first Keene Pride Week.
The show, which mimics some of Madonna’s concert experiences, videos and award show performances, is brought to life by queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including Scarlet Envy, Olivia Lux and Tina Burner. Other performers include Sherry Vine, Neon Calypso, Beaujangless, Tina Twirler, Hanukah Lewinsky, Megami and Kimmy Sumony.
Hosting the event is gender-fluid drag queen and actor, Paulee Mekdeci as Miss Ginger Soulless. Mekdeci is a board member of Keene Pride, the organization hosting the week of pride events.
Directing the tribute show is Adam Toepfer, who began talks about forming a pride organization and hosting Keene Pride Week last November. Toepfer, a Keene native, spent 16 years in New York City working in the nightlife, entertainment and technology industries. He returned to Keene last year and found that the LGBTQ+ community was highly under-recognized and underserved.
The Keene Pride board was created in January to begin planning the week’s activities, which includes film screenings, director talks, a pride makeup prom, live music, youth open mic, and day-long festival.
“We wanted it to be a resource for the community,” said Mekdeci, who added that the organization has hosted events all year long (including the recent Drag Brunch at Fireworks restaurant in downtown Keene).
Mekdeci’s husband, Patrick Brown, is also a board member of Keene Pride and Toepfer works for Brown’s business, Brown Computer Solutions (with locations in Keene and Brattleboro).
Mekdeci created his drag character 20 years ago, when he was 18 and a local theater company needed an actor to fulfill several different roles. When he moved to Brattleboro, he met the Ladies of the Rainbow, a drag queen troupe that has been performing in and around the Brattleboro and Keene area for several decades. The origin of the troupe dates back to the 1990s when they called a queer nightclub known as the Rainbow Cattle Co. in Dummerston, Vt., their home. After the club closed its doors, the group went on to perform shows in Vermont and New Hampshire for nonprofits including the AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, the Brattleboro Museum, the Windham County Heat Fund and (formerly) AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region.
“They aligned with my love of local charities,” said Mekdeci, who has performed with the troupe for the past eight years doing “rural drag” at VFW halls and Moose lodges in Brattleboro, Keene and the surrounding areas.
He’s also done many solo gigs, including taking part in Drag Queen Storytimes, where he goes to local libraries and events and read progressive children’s books to kids while in drag; and he serves on the board of The AIDS Project of Southern Vermont.
“It’s not unusual for me to do eight costume changes in one show—I love serving up looks,” he said, adding that he always approaches his characters from an acting standpoint.
“She’s a ginger; she’s stolen lots of souls over the years,” said Mekdeci of his character’s defining characteristic. “All of the songs she (Ginger) performs, that’s her act. I try to sing each song as a different character.”
Mekdeci said the Madonna tribute show is the “largest thing” he’s done as a rural drag queen.
“I’ll work the audience and introduce some of the performers, and there will be some surprises (during the show),” he said.
As a member of Keene Pride’s youth committee, Mekdeci believes more safe spaces and events like Keene Pride are sorely needed.
“To get to be a part of this and know Keene Pride is building this and is a resource for youth in this community, this is amazing and I’m really proud of that,” he said.
The Inaccurate Collection: A Madonna Tribute Show is next Saturday, September 17, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. There is a strong language warning for the show; parental discretion is advised. Tickets start at $45 and go up to $155 for the second of two VIP tiers. Visit keenepride.org for more information and www.thecolonial.org to order tickets.
