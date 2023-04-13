When Christine Witham’s parents moved to Bennington a little more than a decade ago, they were hosting a barbecue for their new neighbors. One of those neighbors came around the corner, sat down with her and her family and enjoyed a burger off the grill.
“Ever since then, he’d been part of our family,” said Witham. She’s referring to Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, who died on Christmas Day last year at 83.
Though Johnson was already a blues legend, he was also Witham’s friend, and she wanted to honor his memory with what may be the biggest blues show featuring performances by many of his friends next Friday, April 21, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre.
Johnson performed one of his last concerts at the theater, which is where Witham works as box office manager. His performance was also one of the theater’s first live shows following its reopening.
“After that show he told us this was where he wanted to perform every time,” said Witham. “He said, ‘This is my new home.’”
When the St. Patrick’s Day parade in town was canceled last year because of a snowstorm, Witham said Johnson sat in the theater lounge instead, playing his guitar and talking to people.
The concert will feature 36 performers—a list that includes people who played with Johnson, worked with him or just plain knew him from throughout his 60-plus years playing the blues. Many of the performers will play together during the show.
“I knew this show would be big, but not how big,” said Witham.
Johnson’s reputation reached far beyond New Hampshire borders. A Grammy-Award winning artist for Best Traditional Blues Recording (he was nominated for three more) raised in Mississippi, he also won a W.C. Handy Award, now called a Blues Music Award. He played for Muddy Waters for eight years, was in the movie “The Blues Brothers” and traveled the world with his music.
Johnson regularly played at the Rynborn, a blues club in Antrim that has since closed—he lived in Antrim for 37 years, after which he moved to Florida and continued to travel to the Northeast to play shows and spend summer months.
Local musician and owner of Mickey’s Repair Service, Mickey Maguire, met Johnson when the blues guitarist was recording his “Live at the Rynborn” album. It was Maguire’s 23rd birthday.
Maguire plays with Frankie Boys and The Blues Express, which won the 2019 Granite State Blues Challenge, and hosts a regular blues jam.
For the last decade, Maguire and Johnson were very close friends. Maguire visited Johnson in Florida. They played music together. Maguire was Johnson’s best man in his wedding.
“He had all these contacts,” said Witham of Maguire, with whom she planned the tribute show. Maquire contacted Johnson’s daughter, who found other musicians he’d played with when he was younger.
Another on the list of performers is local guitarist Skip Philbrick, who played in Johnson’s band for four years and drove to shows all across the country and in Canada with him.
Other New England artists appearing at the tribute show include Ronnie Earl, Otis Doncaster, Chris Fitz, Paul Nadeau and Travis Colby.
Witham expects Johnson’s friends will share stories of him on-stage throughout the evening.
Witham’s parents owned La Mia Casa, a pizza parlor that once existed on Route 202 in Peterborough. They extended the pizzeria and began to host a blues night every Tuesday—Johnson was their first act.
Witham remembers Johnson’s fun-loving personality first and foremost.
“Luther came to my mom’s once because he knew she’d be serving Sunday dinner,” said Witham. “Every dinner my mom would make him a pie. This time she didn’t get it out fast enough, and he started singing this song, ‘Where’s my pie?’ He made it up as he was sitting there. It was the funniest thing.”
Witham plans to display a book in which concert-goers may write their own memories of Johnson.
A scholarship is also being established in his name, the Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
“It’s for a student who wants to go to band camp or needs to pay an application fee to (music) college,” said Withan. “It’s for any (young person) who wants to (pursue) music.”
Net proceeds from the concert will fill the scholarship coffers.
“He was so huge in the blues community and a mentor to so many—it’s such an honor to do this show,” said Witham, adding that many ticket holders are coming to Jaffrey from afar, including his daughter from Chicago.
“This isn’t just a tribute—it’s a fitting send-off.”
The All-Star tribute concert to Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson will be Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. All tickets are $45 and can be ordered at www.theparktheatre.org or by calling 603-532-9300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.