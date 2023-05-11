Local Jakob Stone Lands Role in Magic Flute

Jakob Stone credits all his early supporters in the Monadnock Region for leading him on the path to his first professional opera role.
Stone, a Harrisville native, 2013 Keene High School graduate and resident of Salem, Mass., will perform as Sorastro in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” with MassOpera opening this weekend.
He began his performing arts journey in elementary school with the New Hampshire Dance Institute with the help of the organization’s executive and artistic director, Kristen Leach, and others.
While a middle school student, he discovered voice as his instrument, under the direction of chorus teacher Kathryn Butterfield.
“She was a huge mentor for me,” said Stone, going on to thank his (then) Keene High School drama club director, Deanna Zilske and choral director, Thomas Martin for offering support and encouragement to pursue a career in music.
During his high school years, he performed in a number of productions with the drama club, including as the ghost of Hamlet’s father and lead role (his senior year) as Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.” He also was a camp counselor at MoCo Arts.
“I think about where I am now in my journey since I developed an interest in performing as a young boy from a rural background—I’m the only artist in my family,” he said. “I had a lot of really great mentors pushing me in that direction. I recognize how many people had such an impact on me.”
With a master’s in vocal pedagogy (the study of the art and science of voice instruction) at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Stone began offering private vocal instruction in multiple styles and genres, including classical, musical theater, pop, country and jazz.
Additionally, Stone has served as a guest lecturer for symposiums and conferences at both Plymouth State University and The Boston Conservatory at Berklee; and is the bass section leader and soloist in the choir at Hancock (Mass.) United Church of Christ.
When he’s not teaching private students, he serves as director of musical theater for The Real School, with locations in Derry, N.H. and Andover, Mass. His work involves directing and producing junior versions of Broadway musicals for students aged 6 to 14.
“I have a full studio of students, and together with teaching vocal productions, it gives me the freedom and flexibility to keep performing at a professional level.”
His first professional opera role is in Mozart’s last opera, which he described as “a fantastical story that follows a young hero who winds up in an enchanted world and is caught in a good versus evil conflict over the fate of the world.” In the process, he falls in love and the couple go on a mystical adventure and many trials to prove their love for each other.
“It’s almost like a fairytale,” he said. “It’s appropriate for viewers of all ages. A lot of young musicians and singers are introduced to it when they are young.”
Several of his young students will be attending, he added.
“It’s an opportunity for them to see a full-scale opera live on-stage,” he said.
Outside music and performing, another significant part of his career is voiceover acting.
A part-time job hosting a radio show in Keene (on 98.7 FM) before college sparked his interest.
“It lit a flame for me wanting to do more with my voice behind the microphone,” he said.
He now narrates audiobooks and does commercial work as well as voiceover for video games.
Stone recognizes that the relationships he developed early on were critical to his success thus far.
“The opportunities are there; you have to go out and look for them,” he said. “You have to make those connections and get to know people.”
