January for live music lovers—2023 is kicking off with several opportunities to check out some performers in the region through the rest of the month.
Here are some highlights:
If you’re in Keene…
The duo Dragonfly will perform this evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Branch & Blade Brewing at 17 Bradco St. The pair performs a mix of classic and modern rock, blues, folk, bluegrass, country and more. Another duo, The Maniac Loves You, this one from central Massachusetts, will perform this Saturday, Jan. 21, also from 5 to 8 p.m. They play a blend of ‘80s, ‘90s and beyond rock and pop with some classic and originals.
Also this evening, John Meehan and a rotating cast of musicians will play bluegrass sessions from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nova Arts at Brewbakers Café, 48 Emerald St.. Meehan has lived and taught music in the Monadnock Region since the early 1980s. He’s played bass for his touring band, Detours, a classic rock band and has done extensive northeast touring with several bluegrass outfits as well as led a bluegrass jam at Harlow’s Pub in Peterborough. Admission is by donation ($5-$10 suggested). www.novaarts.org.
Get your dancing shoes ready for rock band Thunderhook, performing this Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Keene VFW, 459 Winchester St.
If classical music is your jam, the Apple Hill String Quartet performs this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St. The quartet are the artistic directors and resident musicians at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson. Its concert programs showcase new voices, views, and backgrounds in classical music; compositions from places representing the group’s global travels and the summer workshop community; and music from the historic canon and new commissions, especially from renowned alumni. Tickets are $10-$35 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
If you’re in Vermont…
Thus Love performs two shows this Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. at Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. The local trio of trans multi-instrumentalists combines a love of post-punk with a loose, eclectic experimental streak with a goal of amplifying the voices of those who struggle. Tickets are $12-$20 and can be ordered at
https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=63619.
Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, and Northeast Regional Folk Alliance showcased singer-songwriter Phil Henry headlines; retro-inspired country rockers Rust and Ruin open. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Seating is limited. All performances are recorded and filmed. The nonprofit Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission. Beverages and snacks available by donation. www.stage33live.com.
The Mingus Dynasty Band performs this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vermont Jazz Center at 72 Cotton Mill Hill #222, Brattleboro. The world-touring group showcases the music of late jazz bassist and composer, Charles Mingus with Craig Handy, tenor saxophone; Conrad Herwig, trombone; Jim Ridl, piano; Boris Kozlov, bass; and Donald Edwards, drums. Mingus, also an accomplished pianist, bandleader and composer, toured in the 1940s with such artists as Louis Armstrong, Kid Ory and Lionel Hampton and played and recorded with Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Bud Powell, Art Tatum and Duke Ellington in the 1950s. He formed his own publishing and recording companies, left behind more than 300 compositions and founded a workshop that enabled young composers to have their new works performed in concert and on recordings. The Mingus Dynasty band was the first band organized after his death in 1979, collaborating with his own sidemen. Admission is on a sliding scale from $20-$50. Masks are required. https://vtjazz.org/.
