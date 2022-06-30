It might not seem that a brewery would be the happening spot all summer for music, but then again, beer and live music do have a natural connection to each other.
Weekly live entertainment is on top at West LA Beer Company in Swanzey through July and August, all outside on the back patio at the taproom/brewhouse.
The venture was born out of conversations about home brewing by Swanzey resident David Smith and Keene resident Eric Johnson, who are family friends. Ryan Gale, Johnson’s cousin, knew Smith through a homebrewing club—both brew all the beer in the building (there are normally a selection of 10 pale ales, porters, stouts, sours, lagers and craft seltzers available) at 647 West Swanzey Road (Route 10 South). All three are owners.
The name refers to the location of the brewery on the west side of Swanzey, a town historically called “Lower Ashuelot.” Observant beer drinkers might notice the shape of New Hampshire behind “LA” in the brewery’s logo, designed by students at Keene State College.
Interestingly, a number of people think the name is a reference to a Grateful Dead song, “West L.A. Fadeaway,” and by coincidence, Swanzey has a California Street a short distance from the brewery.
The brewery opened around Halloween 2019, which is when it began hosting musicians, and the stage was built a year later.
Bands, which play this summer on Fridays and Saturdays, normally find the brewery on its social media pages and contact Johnson, who books the entertainment. Some of the acts are personal friends of theirs.
Musicians perform outside except for inclement weather when they play inside the taproom—but the indoor space is limited to hosting solo or duo acts.
Smith said most if not all of the musicians who play the brewery are based in New England.
Up next this Saturday, July 2, is Barney Strife & The Duputies, a rock trio who describe themselves as “not your normal cover band,” will perform songs by Neil Young, Tom Petty, Foo Fighters, Black Keys, Jack White and others.
Next Saturday, July 9, will be husband-and-wife duo, Rust & Ruin (Josh and Beth Adams) performing vocal harmonies on covers from artists including the Eagles, Crosby, Stills and Nash and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Beast Mode takes the outdoor stage next Friday, July 15, playing soul, rock, funk, pop and hip-hop tunes spanning five decades (Mach’s Wood-Fired Pizza truck will be on-hand).
InClover, a current and classic rock band consisting of all teachers, plays Friday, July 22; followed by high-energy, southern Vermont-based acoustic trio, Moon Holly, on Saturday, July 23.
Providence, R.I. rock trio, Ghost Mojo, caps off the month of July with a show on the 30th, and pop/R&B singer-songwriter/producer/mix engineer Brian Walker kicks off the month of August with a show on the 6th.
Evan Foisy, of western Massachusetts, a firefighter by day, acoustic singer-songwriter by night, will perform his repertoire that spans from classic rock to outlaw country on August 13, and Eyes of Age follows the following Friday, the 19th, performing a mix of original and cover songs ranging from ballads to rock ‘n’ roll.
Next up Saturday, August 20, is The Evocatives, an indie rock group from southwestern New Hampshire. The band’s sound is influenced by alternative/world music and classic rock.
Finishing out August on the 27th will be the southern Maine band, Rose Alley, celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia and recreating and reimagining the songs of Garcia and the Jerry Garcia Band.
For a complete event schedule of live music and visiting food trucks—which continues through late October―visit West LA Beer Company on Facebook.
