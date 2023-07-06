It’s an extravaganza of live summer music in July in the region, from classical to experimental and every genre in-between—no matter your likes, you’ll find something to entertain you in the coming week.
If you’re in Keene:
The third and final Jamfest is happening Saturday, July 8, at the Robin Hood Park amphitheater starting at 11 a.m. with a free lineup of seven artists performing: Kendall Row, Isness Ensemble, The Evocatives, Matt Keller Band, Hallway, The Skip Band and Sydney Key. Visit Jamfest on Facebook for more information.
Matt Keller, drummer for Kendall Row, performing earlier at Jamfest, will perform again with his own band on July 8 at 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Café at 48 Emerald St. as part of the Nova Arts concert series. After two albums (he’s working on his third) Keller’s music fuses jam band-style with folk, groove and more. Accompanying Matt will be Alex Royce on piano, Quinn Wilson on the drums, and Kieran Barnard on bass. Opening will be Kimaya Diggs. Tickets are
$15 and can be reserved at https://www.novaarts.org/events/mattkellerkimayadiggs
A free classical concert hosted by Monadnock Music is happening Sunday, July 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 84 Hastings Ave., Keene. The program, featuring piano and two voices, will include Roger Quilter: Three Shakespeare Songs, op. 6; Francis Poulenc: Metamorphoses; Ethel Smyth: Three Moods of the Sea; Aaron Copland: At the River; Jennifer Higdon: Civil Words; Benjamin Britten: Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo, op. 22. Visit www.monadnockmusic.org for more information.
The Twangtown Paramours perform Friday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Keene Public Library. The Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo Mike T. Lewis and MaryBeth Zamer, known on stage as The Twangtown Paramours, have made a name for themselves defying boundaries with their award-winning catalog of Americana, folk, and blues anthems with witty stage banter in-between. For more information, visit https://www.thetwangtownparamours.com/shows
In the Monadnock Region:
The Tuesday summer concert series at Apple Hill will feature the Apple Hill String Quartet and summer chamber music workshop faculty artists July 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Louise Shonk Kelley concert barn at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, 410 Apple Hill Road, Nelson. The program will feature Jesse MacDonald, violin and Myriam Avalos Teie, piano; performing Franz Schubert, Sonatina No. 3 in Gm for violin and piano, Op. 137, D 408;
Manuel de Falla, Suite Populaire Espagnole; Igor Stravinsky, Suite Italienne; and (from Pulcinella) Astor Piazzolla, Le Grand Tango for violin and piano. Concerts are wheelchair-accessible, and are preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. on the lawn (advance reservations required, or bring your own picnic) and listenUP!, a free pre-concert talk at 6:45pm. Tickets are $30 and can be ordered at www.applehill.org.
Electric Earth Concerts will present a concert Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at First Church of Jaffrey, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way. Titled Summer Winds, the program will begin with Paul Ben-Haim’s intimate Chamber Music for flute & strings, moving to Mozart’s grand Quintet for winds and piano, and culminating in Erno von Dohnanyi’s passionate Sextet for winds, strings, and piano. Tickets are $30 and can be ordered at www.electricearthconcerts.org
In Vermont:
Things get multidisciplinary Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m. at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., Brattleboro, with a series of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the world. Explore the poetry of Rumi through song with Haleh Liza Gafori, an artist talk on artificial intelligence by Minne Atairu, a new film by Shanta Lee, and The John Hughes & Stephen Katz Duo performing on kora and cello. Tickets on a sliding scale:
Also, on Friday, July 7, The Thunderballs featuring NL Dennis will perform at 6 p.m. for a free show during Gallery Walk outside the Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St. in Brattleboro. A roots reggae band led by NL Dennis, a celebrated performer in the Jamaican music scene for decades, providing vocal harmony to artists like Toots Hibbert and Desmond Dekker. He and keyboardist and composer Peter Eisenkramer met in a cafe in Negril (Dennis was singing there) during the 90s. Since then, the pair have performed around Jamaica and the U.S., having released several albums with a variety of Jamaican and American musicians. Visit https://www.hookerdunhamtheater.org/ for more information. Also performing that evening in downtown Brattleboro will be the DiTrani Brothers. The group plays tunes influenced by elements of Balkan music and early American jazz/swing, offering contemporary sentiment while alluding to traditional music.
On Friday, July 7, at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney at 7:30 p.m., the contemporary bluegrass, Americana and folk trio the Kruger Brothers will perform. Born and raised in Europe, brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger started singing and playing instruments at a very young age. Growing up in a family where music was an important part of life, they were exposed to a wide diversity of musical influences. The brothers were performing regularly by the time they were 11 and 12 years old. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are $10-$25 and are available at www.nextstagearts.org
Two more shows coming up at Next Stage Arts: The first is Forever Simon & Garfunkel, Wednesday, July 12. Sean Altman and Jack Skuller lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career. DakhaBrakha, a world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine, performs Thursday, July 13. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, the “ethno-chaos” band (its name means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language) is accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, and Ukrainian traditional instrumentation. Both shows are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10-$20; visit www.nextstagearts.org to reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.