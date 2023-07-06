A Skid Row florist with a ghoulish secret will be open for business in downtown Keene this month.
That’s right, The Keene Lions Club’s very first summer musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” will bring the cult classic blood-curdling tale to the stage Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, at the Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Billed a horror comedy rock musical, the story follows a sad and lonely employee of a flower shop named Seymour who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. He does so at the urging of his unknowing boss, Mr. Mushnik (played by Kevin Royce), who hopes it will make his failing business some money. A trio of singers (Crystal, Ronette and Chiffon) serve as a Greek chorus.
The musical, which inspired a 1986 film starring Rick Moranis, is loosely based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film of the same name. Its score was written in the style of early 1960s doo-wop and early Motown and includes the well-known songs “Skid Row (Downtown),” “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly, Seymour.”
Andrew Freeman plays Seymour in his first lead role with the Keene Lions Club.
“I try to bring Seymour to life as a kind of realistic, if not erratic, caricature, in a world of campy over the top moments,” he said. “It’s really about balancing the energy of someone who has always had nothing suddenly getting everything, with the realism of someone who is always used and then discarded.”
Sally Regentine plays Audrey, Seymour’s crush (and later love interest) in the Lions Club production. Her boyfriend, Orin (played by Jacob Carroll) is a sadistic motorcycle-riding dentist. She became familiar with the musical from watching the Rick Moranis film and later saw a production on Broadway.
“Audrey is so sweet but so sad, and she has a pretty dark past,” she said. “She’s in relationships she knows aren’t good, and she doesn’t think she deserves Seymour.”
Her goal with her character is to bring realness.
“It’s easy to make her ditzy, with her accent and blond hair,” she said, “but I’m playing her a little differently.”
A self-proclaimed horror nerd, Regentine appreciates the surrealness of the story, but she also found real human moments surrounded by the absurdity of it.
“It’s what makes theater amazing to me,” she explained. “You can cry one minute at ‘Somewhere That’s Green,’ you can be angry another and be laughing hysterically five minutes later.”
Regentine’s husband, Andrew Flaherty, is the voice of Audrey II, the name Seymour gives the bloodthirsty plant. The plant is puppeteered by Brandon Norman.
Flaherty played Orin in a production staged by Main Street Arts in Saxtons River, Vt.—Regentine worked behind the scenes on that show, and both have been cast in roles with Keene Lions Club shows in past years.
“My wife wanted to be cast in the Main Street Arts show and I was interested in playing Audrey II, so this is a kind of redemption for us,” he said. “It’s nice to be working with the Lions Club again. I’m not afraid to take on big characters and put myself out there. I have to be really big and take control of the stage. It’s like being a caricature. I get to be silly and put on a voice.”
The volunteer orchestra will perform on stage with the cast.
“I’m going to let out my inner rocker,” he said. “I have to move my body to produce the best voice.”
Working backstage with a puppeteer animating his words is going to be a welcome challenge.
“It’s like doing voiceover work,” he said. “We have to trust each other.”
The Keene Lions Club will present “Little Shop of Horrors” next Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors and can be purchased at MoCo Arts during business hours or by calling 603-357-2100. Tickets are not sold online and are non-refundable. Proceeds benefit the Keene Lions Foundation, Inc., which funds projects, scholarships, and eyesight screening in the Monadnock Region. Visit https://www.keenelions.com/annual-show for more information.
