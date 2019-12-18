With eight nights to celebrate the holiday, members of a local organization thought Hanukkah would be the perfect time to focus on social justice issues facing people across the nation.
This holiday season, The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community (BAJC) will host the second annual Shine A Light for Social Justice project, Sunday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 29, at eight Brattleboro locations.
The inspiration for Shine A Light observes Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, as an opportunity to bring the community together in solidarity with the challenges faced today by all marginalized people around the country. Hanukkah carries the message of freedom, respect and equality for all people.
Each night of Hanukkah will be hosted by a different local business and will focus on a different social justice issue.
Laura Berkowitz, co-president of the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, said the idea for the event was born from an ad hoc social action committee meeting in 2018, when the first Shine a Light on Social Justice was held (it drew 200 people). The meeting was attended by a diverse group of area residents, not all members of the BAJC and not all Jews.
“We reached out to some activists and started talking about ways to make a positive impact,” said Berkowitz. “It’s too critical to stand by and not raise our voices.”
The roughly 160-member BAJC, Congregation Shir Heharim, began more than 50 years ago, the group’s website explains, when a group of women in the Brattleboro area began to meet for Jewish study. They organized holiday celebrations and social gatherings for the few Jewish families in the area.
The Jewish presence grew and formalized, and a synagogue and school were created. The BAJC’s mission is to provide a context and structure for people to be Jewish together in a rural environment.
This community fosters Jewish pride and identity by participating together in religious, spiritual, educational, social and cultural experiences, but anyone is welcome who is interested in participating and learning. The organization hosts a number of events and does various kinds of work in the Brattleboro area, including an annual Hanukkah party, Christmas Eve dinner at the local homeless shelter and sending postcards of love to victims of hate crimes.
Shine a Light on Social Justice dedicates the lighting of a candle to a different area of oppression. “Lighting leaders” from the Jewish Community will lead each evening’s program, which will include the traditional candle lighting and prayer, the singing of songs about Hanukkah and social justice and a discussion of the evening’s theme is welcome.
Each program starts at 5:30 p.m. Programs and locations are:
• Sunday Dec. 22: Religious Freedom at Sam’s Army/Navy store
• Monday, Dec. 23: Climate Crisis at Centre Congregational Church
• Tuesday, Dec. 24: Mental Health at, Brattleboro Food Co-op
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: LGBTQ Rights at Latchis Theatre
• Thursday, Dec. 26: Equality for Women at Elliot Street Fish ‘n Chips
• Friday, Dec. 27: Homelessness at Brooks House Atrium
• Saturday, Dec. 28: Racial Justice at Gallery in the Woods
• Sunday, Dec. 29: Immigrant Justice at Everyone’s Books.
Berkowitz said the businesses were first approached to participate and if desired, chose a program on a topic near and dear to them. Elliot Street Fish ‘n Chips, for instance, is female-owned and operated.
“They chose [the program] “Equality for Women” — that was a no-brainer,” she said.
Gallery in the Woods chose “Racial Justice,” a program that coincides well with the artwork it showcases from artists representing places and cultures around the globe.
This year, the BAJC Invited other social justice organizations such as the Women’s Freedom Center and Groundworks Shelter to join.
While the predictable elements of the event including lighting the menorah, saying a prayer and singing, Berkowitz said people have done a variety of creative things at Shine a Light for Social Justice. One is a ukulele band who showed up at last year’s event. They practiced some Hanukkah songs and plan to return this year.
Spontaneous dance happened during the Centre Congregational Church’s program, and members of the area’s homeless population turned up to speak during the program on homelessness at the Brooks House Atrium.
While some businesses participated in Shine a Light last year, others are new — a trend Berkowitz said the BAJC hopes to continue.
“We’d like to change it up some and see how it goes in different spaces,” she said.
The Jewish community’s ultimate goal with this event is for it to catch on like wildfire not only locally but nationwide. The town of Montpelier, Vt., will host a similar event this year, and BAJC’s idea for Shine A Light has been shared with Jewish clergy throughout Vermont.
The key is keeping things simple.
“People can stop by on their way home from work and it won’t interfere with other activities,” said Berkowitz. “We want it to be replicable.”
For more information about the Shine a Light events, contact Berkowitz at options@myfairpoint.net or visit the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community on Facebook.