Audiences around the world have seen Laina Barakat’s latest film—this month, she’s excited for her hometown audiences to experience it.

A series of 10 screenings of “Light Attaching to a Girl,” the first feature-length film from Barakat’s company, Wayward Ark Productions (which she started in 2016), and her first as director, are scheduled in the Monadnock Region and beyond this month and next.

