Audiences around the world have seen Laina Barakat’s latest film—this month, she’s excited for her hometown audiences to experience it.
A series of 10 screenings of “Light Attaching to a Girl,” the first feature-length film from Barakat’s company, Wayward Ark Productions (which she started in 2016), and her first as director, are scheduled in the Monadnock Region and beyond this month and next.
It all kicks off with a preview screening Thursday, May 18 at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro, followed by the theatrical premier at Keene Cinemas Sunday, May 21 with an after-party at Elm City Brewing Company. The series is co-presented by Monadnock International Film Festival.
Barakat, who lives in Marlborough and will attend all 10 screenings, said the Keene showing will be the only event attended by the full cast and most of the crew—some of whom haven’t seen the film in its entirety yet. Many of the local cast and crew will serve on a post-screening Q&A panel with the audience.
Her company is dedicated to making films in New Hampshire and to shooting at least part of every film in the state, as her website reads, “where we live, about the experiences we share.”
About half of “Light Attaching to a Girl” was shot right in Keene; the other half of the 64-minute feature film (which stars her then 18-year-old sister, Clare) she shot in Iceland in 2017. The film also features Barakat’s parents, two other sisters and nephew.
While the original premier was put on hold during the pandemic, it happened last year at the Academy Award-qualifying RiverRun International Film Festival in North Carolina.
Since then, it’s been a complete whirlwind for Barakat. She attended 14 festivals around the country at which the film was accepted and received five awards and two nominations.
One of the honors she is most excited about receiving is the first place Jury Prize at the AVIFF Cannes art film festival in France.
“For us to go international with it and get that much recognition there is really important,” said Barakat. While she is unable to attend the festival because the date coincides with the theatrical premier of the film in Keene, her co-producer will accept the award in her place.
“It’s been a great way to meet filmmakers,” said Barakat of attending festivals, “and to be able to travel to places I’ve never been—we weren’t able to do that during COVID.”
She’d attended film festivals as a producer, but this tour marks the first time she’s done it with a feature she’s directed.
“It’s more fun as a director,” she said. “There’s been more opportunities for networking and conversation.”
Among her personal highlights was visiting Los Angeles for the screening of the film at the TCL (also known as Grauman’s) Chinese Theater (“It’s so iconic,” she said) and attending the Portland Film Festival.
She sat in on most of the festival screenings.
“When you’re playing to such diverse audiences you want to watch the audience watch your movie,” she said, adding that across the board she saw people crying at the end of the film.
“That’s all I ever want,” she added.
While she realizes no film appeals to everyone, she is happy about the audience reception.
The film is the story of an 18-year-old girl traveling for the first time on her own. It’s also about the main character’s processing of grief and trauma from her childhood.
“It’s very fresh and raw,” said Barakat, adding it’s not her family’s story.
“Parents say the film reminded them of their own child and helped them understand their child’s perspective better as far as what it’s like to travel for the first time and go to college,” she said.
She believes the film resonates with anyone who’s traveled when they were young or experienced loss of any kind.
“That is everything to me,” she said. “Telling an authentic story that’s true and honest is paramount.”
Following the theatrical screening tour, Barakat plans to raise money for a film aggregator, which provides the service of getting a film distributed on streaming platforms—the plan is for it to be available on such channels as Hulu, Roku, etc. by late summer.
She hopes it will increase visibility of the film to potential investors in future projects.
Her next project, a feature-length film titled “The Mouth of the Bull,” which she plans to shoot in Panama in 2024.
The film script, of which she is the co-writer with Dublin resident and actor Sarah Sandback, has already won awards at festivals.
She’s especially proud to show the film to her friends and family in Keene.
“I’ve gotten to hear audiences applaud the film many times, but for people (locally) who worked on the film to be able to have their community watch and enjoy it means something different,” she said.
Following the preview screening Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro, the Keene screening is Saturday, May 20, also at 6:30 p.m. at Keene Cinemas. An after-party at Elm City Brewing Company, also in Keene, will follow directly. Subsequent screenings in the area include May 21 at Peterborough Community Theatre, June 8 at Bellows Falls Opera House, June 10 at Wilton Town Hall Theatre, June 11 at the Park Theater in Jaffrey, followed by a few others around the state. The final showing is June 23 in Portland, Maine. All will be followed by a filmmaker Q&A.
Tickets to any screening are $15 and can be purchased at www.waywardarkproductions.com Donations can be made when purchasing tickets via the website or at the screening events themselves. Also visit the website for more information.
