Lez Zeppelin at the Latchis Theatre
Courtesy photo

Guitarist Steph Paynes wanted to put together an all-female band nearly 20 years ago. She also wanted to play guitar like Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin. What she didn’t know was when you put the two together, it creates dynamite on-stage. 

Lez Zeppelin, the first all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band, will bring the house down this Friday, April 21, at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro at 8:00 p.m.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.