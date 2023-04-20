Lez Zeppelin at the Latchis Theatre

Guitarist Steph Paynes wanted to put together an all-female band nearly 20 years ago. She also wanted to play guitar like Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin. What she didn’t know was when you put the two together, it creates dynamite on-stage.
Lez Zeppelin, the first all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band, will bring the house down this Friday, April 21, at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro at 8:00 p.m.
When they formed 20 years ago, tribute bands were not yet a thing—especially all-female tribute bands—and certainly not all-female Led Zeppelin tribute bands.
“I had this impromptu idea it would be fun,” said Paynes in a recent interview with ELF. “I’d put a band of girls together; it would be great; we’d play some gigs and get 50 bucks and buy beer and do it again next month.”
Playing Led Zeppelin’s music was a fantasy, she went on.
“Their music is intense and loud, soft and interesting,” she said. “It’s an amalgam of so many different styles and feelings—it’s not bombastic; it’s not heavy metal.”
While there weren’t that many women playing Led Zeppelin’s brand of hard rock in the early 2000s, Paynes was able to find bandmates through word of mouth.
“This is not like playing easy rock ‘n’ roll. It’s really challenging,” said Paynes. “I wanted to do it justice, not only because it’s sacred music, but because it would be all women. Led Zeppelin is considered the most macho and male of rock ‘n’ roll and their music is intense, and people thought only guys could play it. It was a daunting thing. If we were not better than the guys it would be worse for female musicians than better. I knew people would approach it with skepticism.”
It wasn’t until they played their first gigs after rehearsing for six months that they realized they would be such a phenomenon.
“It turned into something way more than I could have ever imagined,” said Paynes. “From the reporting I started to get from audiences, they didn’ think we could do it. They thought it would be camp, or a comedy show—that it wouldn’t be good, but it might be a fun night out.”
Once the band began to play, Paynes witnessed the response immediately from them.
“I could watch their faces transform in a minute and a half,” she said. “People were stunned.”
So was Jimmy Page himself, who came to see the band perform a show in London in 2013, he came backstage to talk to them and was quoted as saying, “They played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship.”
“People were shocked we could be so in your face,” said Paynes of the band’s early days touring. “They weren’t used to seeing women play this way.”
While Lez Zeppelin (also featuring Marlain Angelides (vocals), Leesa Harrington Squyres (drums) and Joan Chew (bass, keys) is classified as a tribute band, Paynes is quick to say its members are not impersonators.
“Led Zeppelin’s canon of music is to be approached by certain musicians of a certain ability,” she said. “You have to respect the music as written and master it as best you can, and there is your interpretation of it. To throw yourself into it and let go and play your own stuff wildly and with passion is a lot different (than being a tribute band).”
Lez Zeppelin’s first album was produced by Eddie Kramer (Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix).
The group’s second album, “Lez Zeppelin I,” is a re-make of Led Zeppelin’s first album, using the very same vintage equipment used by Led Zeppelin in 1968.
“We matched it sound for sound,” said Paynes.
The group just released its third album, “The Island of Skyros,” which features the addition of a string section.
On stage, the band will often perform classic Led Zeppelin concerts, like the four-hour show in the five-concert series the band played at Earl’s Court Arena in London in 1975.
“We don’t play for four, but we do for three hours,” said Paynes.
Other times, they’ll mix it up and formulate a concert set list based on a popular hits-based show Led Zeppelin played.
“It’s what keeps us engaged,” she said.
Their choices are also based on the individual audience.
“In Detroit, we can throw curve balls,” she said. “We can play deep tracks there. We know what they like.”
They particularly enjoy playing big stages and festivals—on the band’s list of touring locations are Bonnaroo, Isle of Wight, Times Square and Madison Square Garden.
Next, they’ll go back into the studio to work on their next album along with playing some more shows.
“We still have some more tricks up our sleeves,” said Paynes.
Lez Zeppelin plays this Friday, April 21, at 8:00 p.m. at The Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St., Brattleboro. Tickets are $27-$61 and can be purchased at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=larts.
