You’re getting ready to hear the president of your company give yet another slideshow presentation. It’s not the first, and certainly won’t be the last, but this one happens to be on a Friday night.
And it includes images of Cookie Monster, Chuck Norris and a creepy clown. And it happens to be all about puberty.
That’s the genius of Let it Slide, a twice-yearly comedy fundraiser for the MC2 Charter School, a free local public high school. Volunteer presenters take one of the most common fears of adulthood — the fear of public speaking — and challenge it head-on.
They don’t always know exactly what they’re volunteering for, but their enthusiasm has resulted in one of the most anticipated biannual slide-based comedy fundraisers in the Keene area.
Let it Slide was born when Elizabeth Cardine and Mike Giacomo noticed a need for quality comedy at the expense of local egos. Cardine had heard of a similar event in the Bay Area called Speechless Live and wanted to bring it to Keene.
Public speaking is a huge part of the MC2 Charter School experience, so she began introducing these improvisational presentations to her high school students, and they loved it. After a while, she invited Giacomo and the Keene Young Professionals Network to partner on an event, and Let it Slide was born.
Initially, Giacomo and Cardine worried that the event would be difficult to pitch. No one had heard anything quite like it, and the very first presenters were going in blind.
Since then, the event has achieved a cult following. Most audience members are returnees and many eagerly volunteer their friends and co-workers to be future presenters.
As Cardine noted, “I had no idea how easy it would be to find presenters. Fortunately, Keene is full of kind-hearted, community-minded people who are willing to embarrass themselves for a good cause.”
Let It Slide presenters have a strong incentive to bring friends and family to witness their discomfort: Each event’s winner is selected through the time-worn method of popular vote, so stacking the audience with friendly voters is encouraged.
Since this isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill competition, it’s also not your average voting scheme — using both positive and negative voting chips, attendees can vote as many times as they want. Each winner receives a gaudy gold spray-painted trophy and is allowed to autograph it and keep it in their office or home until they are dethroned.
The distinguished halls of past Let it Slide presenters (and their topics) include Keene Mayor George Hansel (shark tank pitch about mermaids), Savings Bank of Walpole president Mark Bodin (the aforementioned motivational speech about puberty), former councilwoman Maggie Rice (college lecture about holiday traditions), United Way staffer Nikki Sauber (stump speech about gym memberships), restaurateur Luca Paris (wedding toast about Mike’s parents), business owner Ted McGreer (we don’t actually remember, we were laughing so hard), and principal Christopher Smith (a sermon on being trendy).
It’s Toastmasters meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” — with a cash bar. This upcoming installment includes Dr. Melinda Treadwell, president of Keene State College, who will be defending her championship against a full roster of contenders.
Let it Slide happens twice a year in February and August. The next event is on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at The Hive, 25 Roxbury St. in Keene. Doors and drinks open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at ticketelf.com or at the door. This is a 21-plus event. To learn more about the MC2 Charter School, visit mc2school.org, and to learn more about Keene Young Professionals Network, visit keeneypn.com.