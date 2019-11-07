Looking for a show that will take you back to a time when the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll were changing the way the world listened to music? Well, look no further.
Beatlejuice, a famous Beatles tribute band, will perform the original band’s classic hits for fans in a special one-night performance at Peterborough Town House Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.
The Beatles recorded together for a little more than seven years. Between October 1962 and May 1970, they released 13 albums and numerous tracks issued on standalone singles.
The songs they created in that short period have sold more than those of any other group in history and their commercial success continues. But the group’s significance originates not just from huge sales figures, as their music has inspired generation upon generation of musicians, songwriters and producers.
Beatlejuice has consistently reproduced some of the greatest songs ever written and covers every era of The Beatles' catalog as well as songs of the solo careers of the boys from Liverpool, from “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be.” The band uses a wide range of vocalists and arrangements that resemble the original recordings of The Beatles note-for-note.
The band was formed in 1994 by the late Brad Delp, and John Muzzy. Delp was a renowned vocalist for the band Boston, while Muzzy was the drummer for the band Farrenheit. Muzzy says that he didn’t think it would ever have lasted this long back when the two started.
“We thought it was just going to be for like three months or something,” said Muzzy. “But now to this day, people come to our shows and meet each other for the first time and some even get married and have kids!”
The two friends witnessed Bob Squires’ Beatles cover band Merseyside play in Newburyport and decided to start their own. Their first official gig was at Bleachers in Salem on a Wednesday night, which Delp and Muzzy advertised with posters that simply said: “ALL BEATLES ALL NIGHT.”
“To Brad and I, there is no finer way to spread joy than by playing the music of the Beatles,” Muzzy said.
And as far as playing in Peterborough, Muzzy says no venue is too big or too small.
“Any place we can play, we try to get to it,” said Muzzy.
After Delp’s passing in 2007, band members Muzzy, Steve Baker, Joe Holaday, Dave Mitchell, Evan Gianoulis and Rich Bartlett continued to perform under the name Beatlejuice and Friends, beginning with memorial concerts for Delp at the Regent Theatre in Arlington.
“Basically, Brad and I played a lot of different things as we were good friends. But when we got together, we would always play the Beatles since he loved them, which is how the whole thing kind of started,” Muzzy said.
The “Friends” of the group included vocalists Mike Girard of The Fools, Jimmy Rogers of Velvet Elvis, Buddy Bernard of Aces & Eights and Bob Jennings.
“Because there are so many of us now, we can cover a lot more of the catalog and really bring to the fans the great depth and variety of the Beatles music,” said Muzzy. “We try to be the best we can be by doing our best to follow the blueprint that they left.”
Mike Chadinha of ME Productions, who is coordinating and producing the show in Peterborough, says there will also be a unique surprise that night to recognize a special anniversary.
“To celebrate the one-year anniversary of these shows that we hold at the Peterborough Town House, we’ll be holding a raffle, and everyone who buys a ticket will be entered in for a chance to win a vinyl record of their new mix of Happy Road,” said Chadinha.
Chadinha said that they’ll also be giving away vouchers to local eateries such as 603 Brewery and Birchwood Tavern among others.
“It’ll be a cool thing to have those guys in Peterborough and a lot of people like the Beatles so it should be a great time, which is why we want to make it extra cool with those prizes,” Chadinha said.
For more than 17 years, Beatlejuice has been the preferred choice for Beatles fans looking to hear the sweet tunes of the band that once – and still does – light their hearts.
Muzzy’s passion shined as he spoke about being able to “come together” with friends to put on their first ever show in this region.
“We want to share the love of the music and portray exactly what’s there (in each song),” Muzzy said. “So, I hope people come out and join the party. We’re the hosts this Saturday, and we want to bring a good time to the fans.”
Beatlejuice will perform at Peterborough Town House Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25to $35 and are available online at peterboroughconcert.eventbrite.com or in-person at Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough.
Andrew Hoenig is Digital Sales Specialist in the Advertising Department of The Keene Sentinel.