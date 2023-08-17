The animal that once was a revered creature seen as equal to humans, became an industrial commodity and later a symbol of our relationship to the natural world is the subject of a film that will be previewed in Jaffrey this weekend.

A sneak preview of renowned documentarian Ken Burns new film, “The American Buffalo,” premiering on PBS in October, will be shown this Sunday, Aug. 20, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre. The screening, about 40 minutes of clips from the four-hour documentary, will be followed by an audience Q&A with the film’s writer and Emmy Award winner Dayton Duncan of Rindge.

