The animal that once was a revered creature seen as equal to humans, became an industrial commodity and later a symbol of our relationship to the natural world is the subject of a film that will be previewed in Jaffrey this weekend.
A sneak preview of renowned documentarian Ken Burns new film, “The American Buffalo,” premiering on PBS in October, will be shown this Sunday, Aug. 20, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre. The screening, about 40 minutes of clips from the four-hour documentary, will be followed by an audience Q&A with the film’s writer and Emmy Award winner Dayton Duncan of Rindge.
Duncan first became fascinated with the story of the American buffalo 40 years ago while researching his book on retracing the Lewis and Clark Expedition trail.
“They saw them everywhere on the Great Plains and in uncountable and astonishing numbers,” said Duncan in a recent interview with ELF. “They gave up trying to estimate the numbers.”
At one point, he added, the two explorers needed to stop paddling their canoes for a couple of hours while a herd of buffalo crossed in front of them.
He and Burns have told bits and pieces of the story in a number of films, including “The West” and “The Dust Bowl.”
“Both of us wanted to tell the fuller story of the buffalo from start to finish, and to use it as a portal into a lot of aspects of our larger national history,” said Duncan.
He first proposed the idea for the film in 1998 to PBS but other projects interfered and pushed things back.
“I’m really thrilled and personally gratified we got the chance to do it,” he added.
The film’s trajectory begins with the relationship between the buffalo and native people that evolved over 10,000 years ago, when the animal provided them with everything from food to hides for clothing and teepees.
“Their way of viewing existence created for them a special relationship with buffalo, a kinship,” said Duncan.
When Christopher Columbus came to the new world, Duncan went on, he brought with him a very different attitude toward the relationship between humans and the natural world and wildlife.
“They became something to make money from,” he said, specifically their hides were used to make belts for machines at the start of the Industrial Revolution, which created insatiable demand in the 1870s.
“Thousands rushed to the Great Plains to satisfy the demand on the East Coast,” said Duncan. “In a couple decades, millions upon millions were slaughtered and their hides removed and their carcasses left to rot.”
When Lewis and Clark went through there was an estimated 30 million buffalo that roamed there. By the 1880s, there were about 500.
“Along with that was the subjugation of native people, who were confined to reservations and didn’t have buffalo to live off of and revere,” said Duncan. The few buffalo that remained were confined to zoos.
This dramatic and important lesson was detailed in the film’s second episode, when buffalo were on the brink of extinction. By the early 20th century, Duncan explained, there was a diverse and unlikely collection of people who set out to save buffalo from extinction, keeping small herds that led to larger preserves. This coalesced into a national movement and the film ends with the species being declared safe from extinction.
The “third act” of the film highlights current efforts to restore more buffalo to their ancestral lands and the native people who had their 10,000-year relationship with them severed for more than a century.
“They are re-establishing their cultural traditions and sense of who they are and what their traditions are,” said Duncan.
The sneak preview will include a New Hampshire connection to the larger story of a wealthy Newport native who kept a small herd of buffalo and a New Hampshire-based nature writer who moved to the estate and was a key to bringing the cause of saving the buffalo to a larger audience, eventually leading to President Theodore Roosevelt’s co-founding the American Bison Society in 1905.
The filmmaking crew traveled to several locations to capture footage of buffalo, including Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma and Yellowstone National Park.
The film’s imagery also includes ledger art by native people and 19th century paintings by such artists as Karl Bodmer as well as early photography depicting such historical native figures as Sitting Bull and Quanah Parker, and footage of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.
Tim Clark, who passed away in 2021 and worked as writer and editor for Yankee, is the voice of George Bird Grinnell, who helped protect the buffalo in Yellowstone Park from poachers and was an important figure in the establishment of national parks.
A sneak preview of “The American Buffalo’’ will be shown this Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre, Main Street, Jaffrey. The event is a fundraiser for the theater. Tickets are $20, and children 12 and under are free.
A VIP reception before the film, at 3 p.m., includes a personal meeting with Duncan as well as live piano music from the film performed by Will Duncan, who was also his father’s research assistant in his writing the film script. VIP tickets are $35 each, including the film and the special reception.
“The American Buffalo” debuts on PBS on Oct. 16 and 17. Duncan’s book, “Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection of the American Buffalo” will be published by Knopf in November.”
