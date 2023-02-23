Keene State Junior/Senior Voice Recital

Matt Lorenz, also known as the Suitcase Junket, swapped out the box of silverware he played for some chains because they sounded “crunchier,” but that’s about the only change he’s made to the one-man band in which he has played over the past five years.
He’ll bring his “crude, lo-fi folk-rock-blues show” this Saturday, Feb. 25, to Brattleboro’s Stone Church.
His Americana style of playing, which conjures the music of juke joints, honky-tonks and front porches, he creates using his own instruments he crafts from salvaged materials – broken bottles, forks, dried bones, gas cans and saw blades, to name a few.
But it all began with that old guitar he found as a college student in Amherst, MA, where he’s now based, studying experimental jazz.
“It’s buzzy, twangy sound is holding strong – I still play it,” he said of the old guitar.
The son of school teachers and avid music listeners who grew up in western Massachusetts listening to 60s and 70s rock and world music, Lorenz was first inspired by his sister, Kate, who played piano.
He began to play at age 5 and learned to sing by copying her, and later took up violin, saxophone and guitar.
During his years at Hampshire College in Amherst, MA, he studied music and adaptive instrument design, a pursuit that included building a prototype for a drummer who couldn’t use their legs, where they’d be able to play the bass drum and hi-hat through a system of pulleys.
After college, he headed to Europe on a $150 plane ticket, ran out of money in Barcelona, and spent a year playing music in the streets.
Once he returned to Amherst, he formed the band Rusty Belle, a trio, along with his sister, Kate. They wrote music and toured together.
Much later a South Indian cooking class inspired him to learn Tuvan throat singing, which produces a double-pitched sound and formed The Suitcase Junket, a nod to Lorenz’s longtime love of collecting old suitcases, including an antique that he’s refurbished into a bass drum, and to a secondary definition of “junket,” a “pleasure excursion.”
With Rusty Belle, he played drums with his feet, and as The Suitcase Junket he built a box drum with a washboard underneath.
He then added some smaller drums and old pots and pans and later a toy keyboard to create a self-contained unit for his one-man band.
“I went to the dump and whacked everything with a stick to hear what sound it made,” he said.
It’s an old 8-millimeter film reel from which his (now chains) and silverware hang. “The box is like the bottom cymbal and the tchotchkes are like a high hat,” he said.
“When you listen (to everything together) it sounds like a band that’s a little off,” he said.
Released in 2020, Lorenz’s sixth full-length album as The Suitcase Junket, “The End is New” was recorded just as the pandemic hit. One session was done in person and the rest was created remotely in February and March. Lorenz’s producer lives on the west coast.”
Berlin, who produced The Suitcase Junket’s 2018 release, “Mean Dog Trampoline,” ironically referred to “The End is New” as a “doom-folk record,” although Lorenz wrote all the songs on the album before the pandemic hit and the 2020 presidential election. “Black Holes and Overdoses” references the unrelenting news cycle, for example; and “Jesus! King of the Dinosaurs” pokes fun at extremists and Biblical timelines.
The album was produced remotely while both Lorenz (on the East Coast) and Berlin (on the West Coast) were both in quarantine lockdown recording from home. Both Berlin, who laid down some horn parts, and J Mascis (Dinosaur, Jr.) contributed.
Since the pandemic hit, Lorenz also had two children, now 2 and a half years old and 6 months old. He also set up and had to cancel three tours due to COVID and instead did some live streaming and a live album release from Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA.
Lorenz heads off on tour next month for a series of shows both solo and with slide guitarist Sonny Landreth and Texas steel guitar and dobro player Cindy Cashdollar; and he’ll play some festivals over the summer as well as continue to work on his next album and build a home studio.
The last time he played the Stone Church (he’s performed at the venue a few times) was a year ago and he said it felt like a lot of people were attending their first show unmasked.
Having lived as a musician during COVID, it remains a novelty for him to perform for audiences.
“Records are a whole different art form,” he said. “Playing live is most exciting; the alchemy of the people in the room. It’s fun getting out and playing shows.”
Matt Lorenz as The Suitcase Junket performs this Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. at Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. High Tea, an indie folk-rock duo also hailing from Massachusetts, opens. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.stonechurchvt.com
