Neither Paulee Mekdeci nor their husband, Patrick Brown, attended their high school prom for fear of discrimination.
Mekdeci was severely bullied as a high school student in Massachusetts in the late 1990s.
“I wasn’t taking a boy to prom, so I didn’t go to prom,” they said.
Mekdeci is a gender-fluid drag queen and actor and vice president of Keene Pride—the organization hosting the second annual Keene Pride Prom next Saturday, June 24 at Heberton Hall.
“We talked about it at a board meeting last year,” said Mekdeci, of Brattleboro. “A lot of queer people didn’t get to go to prom or go with who they wanted to take.”
Mekdeci finally got to go to prom for the first time last year with his husband of 19 years, who had a similar experience in school.
“When I was in school as a young gay person who was closeted in a very small town, I didn’t feel comfortable going to prom,” wrote Brown in an email. “So many people from the queer community either didn’t go to prom or went to prom without expressing their true self.”
Not only will the couple attend prom for a second time, Mekdeci will be one of a group of drag queens performing at the event, at which Keene Pride president Adam Toepfer will be spinning tunes at the deejay booth for the second time. The theme is 1980s “camp,” and prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed couples.
“I am so proud of them for all of their hard work and in helping to bring drag kings and queens to this area and showing (people) the art of drag,” wrote Brown of his spouse. “Drag performers are under attack locally and nationally. It is so important to stand by our drag performers and protect everyone’s first amendment rights.”
The mission of the prom is to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
It’s for all ages—the 2022 prom attendees ranged from 18 to 70-plus.
“They come however they feel comfortable to have a great time,” said Mekdeci. “It’s one of my favorite events we (hosted) last year.”
For many LGBTQ+ individuals, especially youth, explained on the event page on the Keene Pride site, Pride Prom is a rare and much-needed opportunity to connect in a safe and inclusive space with others who share their experiences and struggles by promoting “self-love and acceptance, allowing individuals to celebrate who they are.”
The event is also a reminder of the progress that has been made, it goes on, in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and a tribute to the activists who fought for equality.
“I love creating spaces for the community to come together and be themselves,” wrote Brown. “I’m tired of society putting a gender on clothing, hair, or makeup. I hope that by creating spaces for people to freely express themselves that we will help build a strong community of people that can feel confident and proud of who we all are.”
Keene Pride Prom is next Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. at The Keene Public Library’s Heberton Hall, 60 Winter St., Keene. Tickets are $10 or by donation and include a $1 for credit card processing. Tickets can be ordered at www.keenepride.org/prom This is an 18-plus event; alcohol will only be served to those over 21 and will be strictly enforced by security.
