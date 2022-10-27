A Halloween party means Christmas has come early for the LGBTQIA+ community—and it has because Keene Pride is celebrating all that is spooky in the best of style this weekend. 

The organization will host Drag Me to Hell in honor of the holiday this Saturday, Oct. 29, a ghastly and ghoulish event featuring drag performances, music, dancing, food and drink—and lots of Halloween fun at the Keene Public Library’s Cohen Hall, on the second floor of Heberton Hall on Winter Street. 

