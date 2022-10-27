A Halloween party means Christmas has come early for the LGBTQIA+ community—and it has because Keene Pride is celebrating all that is spooky in the best of style this weekend.
The organization will host Drag Me to Hell in honor of the holiday this Saturday, Oct. 29, a ghastly and ghoulish event featuring drag performances, music, dancing, food and drink—and lots of Halloween fun at the Keene Public Library’s Cohen Hall, on the second floor of Heberton Hall on Winter Street.
The party is the brainchild of Adam Toepfer, founder of Keene Pride and director of the Madonna tribute show during Keene Pride Week last month. The Keene native spent 16 years in New York City working in the nightlife and entertainment and technology industries. He returned to Keene last year and found that the LGBTQ+ community was highly under-recognized and underserved.
Hosting Drag Me to Hell is gender-fluid drag queen and actor, Paulee Mekdeci as Miss Ginger Soulless. Mekdeci is a board member of Keene Pride and served as emcee of the Madonna tribute show, which featured drag queens from “Rupaul’s Drag Race.”
Drag performers at Drag Me to Hell are with House of Marvel Entertainment based in Manchester, led by ChiChi Marvel, a makeup and special effects artist as well as an entertainer and performer. Joining ChiChi will be Obscura Freakshow and others.
“There will be drag performances throughout the night,” said Toepfer.
The room where the party will take place was once a Masonic Hall.
“It has 20-foot ceilings and no windows because (Masonic) ceremonies were private,” said Toepfer. “It’s very spooky anyway and it will be decorated (for Halloween).”
He’ll include lighting and video art, something he would add to events he hosted in New York.
“I’ll be editing music videos together and incorporating fun dance music and spooky Halloween music,” he said.
Local magician Ben Pratt will perform magic tricks throughout the evening, and food will be provided by CC&D’s Kitchen Market and Catering in Keene.
Toepfer explained in a post on Keene Pride’s Facebook page that Halloween is a special time of year for the gay community, some calling it “gay Christmas,” stemming from an event in gay neighborhoods in San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York in the 1950s and 60s when members of the LGBTQ+ community celebrated by dressing up in drag and partying at local gay bars.
“Revelers by the hundreds would follow drag queens from bar to bar,” wrote Toepfer, and it formed the country’s first queer Halloween parades. “Halloween was a way for queer people to express their genders and sexuality when they might be living straight lifestyles. It was a day to dress up and not get arrested.”
While costumes are encouraged at Drag Me to Hell (there will be a cash prize of $250 for first place in the costume contest at the event) Toepfer urges people to attend as they are most comfortable.
In fact, in the spirit of Keene Pride, he is taking an extra step to ensure anyone who loves Halloween and entertainment comes out that night. There are two different types of tickets: general admission, and lower-priced tickets for the hardship fund, meaning purchase of one of these tickets will be given to someone in need experiencing financial hardship that might prevent them from attending.
“We (at Keene Pride) want this event to be as accessible to everyone as possible,” said Toepfer.
Drag Me to Hell, a Halloween party hosted by Keene Pride, will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Cohen Hall (on the second floor of Heberton Hall), 60 Winter St., Keene. General admission tickets are $50; hardship fund tickets are $20 (this ticket can be purchased to help those in the community experiencing financial hardship that is preventing them from attending our ticketed events. Keene Pride will give these tickets to those in need. This ticket type does not get you a ticket; it will be given to someone else). Anyone experiencing financial hardship and wants to attend the event, and students may email adam@keenepride.org. Tickets include access to the party, the shows, and food and include a $1 processing fee. There will be a cash bar. This is a 21-plus event; IDs will be checked.
