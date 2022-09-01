What better way to celebrate the Labor Day holiday weekend than with 10 hours of free music? That’s right, the 21st Keene Music Festival is happening this Saturday, September 3, the best possible summer send-off.
The event will feature the original music of close to 60 performers from around New England on six stages downtown.
This year’s music spans such genres as rock, folk, electronic pop, bluegrass, punk, metal, rap, indie and so many more. Many of the musicians have performed at the festival for several years, and every year there are new faces on-stage, with local and returning artists taking precedence.
“We start out looking in May and June on Facebook and Instagram for bands (to invite),” said festival volunteer Chelsey Gorczyca. “The schedule is live, so if people want to play that day they can find (the music festival) on Facebook or Instagram. I tell (musicians) to keep an eye on our social media.”
As always, the City Tire stage will feature punk, alternative and metal, including festival regulars Zombie Beatdown, punk/metal alternative band Lobotomobile and Boston area “rock pirates,” Jonee’s Earthquake. Returning for its second year is New Hampshire band, Side Effects May Include.
Hip-hop artist Humble Among, which performs “psychedelic comedy horror rap,” will also return, this year to Railroad Square; along with T.I.P., a high-energy, five-piece band based in Amherst, MA and formed at Keene State College in the late ‘90s.
The Lamson Street stage primarily features alternative artists, and it will again this year with such bands as returning Boston indie rockers, Aqua Hamster, along with several new artists. One is Donut Kings, who describe themselves as “your friendly neighborhood original garage band.”
Another band born in Keene, Kendall Row (led by Gavin Key, who organizes the annual Jamfest in Robin Hood Park), plays Central Square; and indie rockers and festival stalwarts Jake McKelvie and the Countertops will close out the Railroad Square stage as they traditionally do—this will be their eighth annual performance.
Gorczyca said this year’s bands play a lot of different categories of rock as well as folk and country. The Green Mountain Strummers, a ukulele band from Brattleboro, are one of the dozen artists new to the festival this year.
She’s excited to see performances by the Boston-based Witch Cake at the Lamson Street stage, which plays “loud, raunchy rock,” and by Massachusetts electronic pop duo, Telelectrix (playing the Railroad Square stage).
“They are at the top of my list,” she said.
Dave Painchaud, guitarist with festival first-timers, Strangers in the Basement (playing at Central Square), will perform at his eighth festival this year. In past years, he played with two other bands, most recently as drummer for psych-prog-fusion rockers (and festival vets) Omoo Omoo.
The Keene-based Strangers in the Basement, made up of three local teachers (including Painchaud) and a doctor (founder and vocalist Rob Guardiano), are influenced by ‘90s alternative rock. The band, which will perform this fall at the Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM, plan to record their music this winter at Loud Sun Studios in Jaffrey. The festival will draw what will be the band’s largest audience so far.
Painchaud has attended the festival for 20 years.
“Keene’s music scene is fairly diverse but always very inclusive,” he said. “Passersby will stop and be supportive no matter what level the musician demonstrates. The festival offers another reason to hang out in downtown Keene; it’s always a place for art at any level. I’d like to see that continue to grow.”
Gorczyca recommends visiting the festival’s Facebook page for up-to-date schedules, band spotlights, a stage map and links to musicians’ music.
The 21st Keene Music Festival happens this Saturday, September 3, starting at 10:45 a.m. in downtown Keene. The event is free. For more information, visit Keene Music Festival on Facebook.
Opening the same day as Keene Music Festival just a few blocks away is the 63rd Art in the Park, happening under the tents this Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, at Ashuelot River Park on West Street.
More than 65 artists from around New England will be featured this year at the Monadnock Area Artists Association event (2020 was the first year in its history when it wasn’t held), representing
a wide variety of styles and media (fine art only) including sculpture, pen and ink, photography, pencil, mixed media, charcoal, pastel and painting (oil, acrylic and watercolor).
Each artist will set up a booth in the park and will showcase their original artwork as well as products featuring that work including prints and cards.
The event—which used to be held on one day—has blossomed considerably since its first year, when a group of about a dozen artists showed work at what was called The Art Festival. It was in Central Square in Keene, and artists hung their paintings around the common on temporary wooden fencing provided by the city.
Close to 10 of the participating artists are new to Art in the Park this year, said Mary Delisle, co-chair of the event with George Foskett.
On that list is watercolor artist Cheryl Sager, who grew up surrounded by 75 acres of farm and woodlands, where she developed a love for the trees, rocks, water and plants that are her subjects. She also lived in California, where she explored miles of forest and coastline before settling in Exeter, N.H.
Another new at the event this year is Massachusetts artist Lisa Nelson, an illustrator and graphic designer inspired by nature, mythology and history.
Art in the Park first-timer and Milford, N.H. resident David Harris is a landscape and still life painter who grew up in western New York and is drawn to oceans, forests and mountains.
Returning artists this year include Maggie Cahoon, who explores “inner landscapes of the human psyche” using alcohol ink and the wax-based medium, encaustic; Keene artist David Bulger, who creates works in paint and pencil in his Harrisville studio; and American realist painter Kyle Stuckey, who grew up in the Monadnock Region and now lives in Charleston, S.C.
Art in the Park participating artist, Alyssa Belval, described her work: “These are ink drawings, and my inspirations I think would be the beauty and diversity of nature, including the human form. My process is usually starting with a portrait and adding natural elements around it until it feels right.”
Keene High School students will once again display their work inside the main tent this year (winners will be awarded) as will members of the Keene Photography Club.
Prizes will be awarded to artists for first, second and third place (and honorable mention). This year, judges will evaluate work for such qualities as originality, innovation and vitality.
There will be an art raffle to support the Monadnock Area Artists Association scholarship fund for a Keene High School student pursuing continuing education in the arts (the association’s only fundraiser). The raffle is for visitors to win a piece of art of their choosing.
There will be live music, grilled food and baked goods prepared by the Keene High School Interact Club and tennis club. Frozen sweet treats will be available for sale from Frisky Cow Gelato.
The 63rd annual Art in the Park is this Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission to the event is free and the park is handicap accessible. Visit www.monadnockareaartists.org for more information.
