Another Labor Day weekend is upon us, which can only mean…it’s time for the Keene Music Festival.
The 22nd annual event happens this Saturday, Sept. 2, featuring more than 11 hours of free music from more than 60 performers on six stages throughout downtown Keene.
This year’s music spans several genres of rock, as well as some folk, punk, metal, rap, indie, country and so many more. Many of the musicians have performed at the festival for several years, and every year there are new faces on-stage, with local and returning artists taking precedence.
By the 10th year, the number of artists performing at the festival had more than tripled since 2001 to more than 80, and the number of stages set up downtown for musicians had quadrupled to more than 12.
For the 18th festival, longtime organizer Kevin Dremel passed the baton to the next generation of leadership, who cut its size in half. The group continues to feel smaller is better and decided to keep the pared-down, yet more in-depth feel of the event. Artists now have more time on-stage with longer time slots than in past years. In past years, volunteers have listed the event on such sites as Sonic Bids and Reverb Nation for submissions, and there have been as many as 3,000. The focus remains to manage the event’s growth.
A half-dozen core volunteers coordinate the line-up of musicians, each taking on a different stage or two and choosing who will play the festival from the list of submissions.
Festival volunteer Chelsey Gorczyca said the group put out a call to musicians this spring on Facebook and Instagram—there were nearly 200 artist submissions. The schedule is live, so if people want to play that day they can find Keene Music Fest on Facebook or Instagram.
Among those Gorczyca is particularly excited to see are Vermont bands ska/punk/rock rockers McAsh and what she calls a “modern-day grunge band,” Peach Misfits. She is also looking forward to Haxawald’s performance.
“I like female-fronted rock bands,” she said, adding that the band has a goth rock sound with “Viking pagan themes.”
The selection process involves a lot of festival staple artists volunteers want to return, including those returning after several years. In considering the other submissions, they become listening sessions at board meetings.
“We find their music on places like Soundcloud and bandcamp,” said Gorczyca. “Some are immediate yeses, and we keep a list of others we go back to listen to a second time.”
Among the many returning artists this year:
Keene born and bred band, Kendall Row; Bennington, Vt., surf-grunge band Immune Friction; Boston indie rockers, Aqua Hamster; festival stalwarts, Hemlock; and Side Effects May Include (S.E.M.I.), of New Hampshire (returning for its third year).
Returning for the second year in a row is Keene-based Strangers in the Basement, made up of three local teachers and a doctor who are influenced by ‘90s alternative rock.
The Co-op stage is normally for smaller groups and singer-songwriters like returning artist Bob Jordan, whose repertoire draws from country, folk, and rock. Jordan is a regular performer at farmer’s markets from Keene to Peterborough and beyond, and a recording artist with several albums under his belt.
A couple first-time bands performing this year include members from long-standing festival artists, including Phrogs (featuring a member from Chodus, also performing this year); and band Quiet Scars (which includes a member of Vale End). Both Chodus and Vale End will also be on Keene Music Fest stages this year.
A significant change this year is some festival regulars who normally play the City Tire stage (including regulars punk/metal alternative band Lobotomobile and Boston area “rock pirates,” Jonee’s Earthquake), will now play Railroad Square.
The former Miller Brothers stage (the building was sold this year) is now referred to as the Colonial stage.
“It’s in the same location,” said Gorczyca. “We’re giving a nod to the Colonial (Theatre) as the long-standing presence there.”
Gorczyca recommends visiting the festival’s Facebook page for up-to-date schedules, band spotlights, and a stage map. The festival is always looking for volunteer help; contact Gorczyca via the Keene Music Festival pages on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Keene Music Fest T-shirts are back this year and will be available for purchase at an information table that will be set up on Railroad Square at 10:30 a.m. The day of the festival, Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant on Main Street will be offering 20 percent off the bill from 3 to 10 p.m. for anyone who mentions the festival discount.
The 22nd annual Keene Music Festival happens this Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Keene. The event is free. For more information, visit Keene Music Festival on Facebook or Instagram.
