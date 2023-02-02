Whether you’re 5 or 95, the vast majority of us have a connection to L. Frank Baum’s story about a girl in Kansas who makes a trip to a magical land and returns home recognizing her inner power. That’s because its timeless themes speak to the human condition.

The Keene Lions Club, which has staged a Broadway-style annual musical since 1952, will present “The Wizard of Oz” next Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 for four performances.

