Whether you’re 5 or 95, the vast majority of us have a connection to L. Frank Baum’s story about a girl in Kansas who makes a trip to a magical land and returns home recognizing her inner power. That’s because its timeless themes speak to the human condition.
The Keene Lions Club, which has staged a Broadway-style annual musical since 1952, will present “The Wizard of Oz” next Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 for four performances.
This 1987 adaptation, presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company, recreates the dialogue and structure of the 1939 MGM classic film nearly scene for scene—the Keene Lions Club production features two lead casts, each of which will perform two of the four shows.
An additional verse has been re-added here of the Academy Award-winning song, “Over the Rainbow,” as well as an entire number, “The Jitterbug,” that was cut from the movie. Additional roles were added to provide more opportunities for ensemble and supporting roles. Every word of the screenplay remains.
“‘The ‘Wizard of Oz’ holds a special place in many hearts,” wrote director Deanna Zilske in an email. “It is a story about love, courage, home, hope, and self-discovery.” These themes remain, she went on, as relevant today as they were in 1900 or 1939.
The film was released in the height of The Great Depression, and this show will be staged, Zilske went on, “as we move through pandemic and endemic times…themes that we have also seen reflected in our own lives and our community. It is through love, courage, and hope that we bond together to rebuild a community of togetherness.”
The show will mark The Keene Lions Club musical’s return to the main theater (last year’s cabaret production was staged at the Colonial Theater’s Showroom nearby) for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. The Keene Lions Club, chartered in 1937 and part of Lions Club International (the world’s largest volunteer service organization) has an average annual membership of more than 90 members and is the second largest in New England. The club, which has spearheaded many community projects, has adopted eyesight preservation as the primary focus of its charitable giving. The annual musical raises an average of $15,000 for the community.
“Seeing a community come together to create something beautiful and powerful is humbling…” wrote Zilske.
For some cast members, the Keene Lions Club musical is a family affair. Heather Holbrook Ells of Keene has been performing in the annual musical for more than a decade, most of them with her now 16-year-old daughter, Brooke Ells. Her daughter, Paige, 13, has performed in about a half-dozen. All three will perform in the adult ensemble in “Wizard” and will mark the first show they have all done together.
“When (the kids) were younger, I would ask them to do (the musical) with me,” she said. “Now they are asking me.”
Ells, who grew up in Keene, has a bachelor’s in theater and dance from Keene State College and said her father had been involved with a couple Lions Club shows when she was younger.
“I wanted to be involved with the community,” said Ells, who is now a Lions Club member and her daughter Brooke is a Junior Lion.
Danielle Heeran of Spofford will also be performing alongside her two daughters: Ashlee Discenzo-Knapp, 20; and Andi Heeran, 7. Her older daughter was very involved as a Keene High School student with the drama club, including playing some lead roles.
Heeran, appearing in her first Keene Lions Club musical, will play the character Glinda, the good witch of the north.
“When I was younger I’d put on this poofy pink prom dress and I looked like Glinda,” said Heeran. When her older daughter was younger, she would dress as Dorothy and Heeran would dress up as Glinda for fun.
As a music teacher in Keene for 15 years and a former Keene High School drama club director, Heeran is used to being behind the scenes. Glinda is only her second lead role—her first was as Tinkerbell in a middle school production of “Peter Pan.”
“I told myself I had to go for it; I’ve never put myself out there like that; I never took a chance on myself,” she said. “As a mother and director, I’ve been in a supportive role always. It’s so cool to be on this side of the coin.”
She’s having fun juxtaposing the roles of Glinda and her second role in the show, Auntie Em―Dorothy’s aunt.
“Auntie Em is her guardian and has this hardness about her,” she said. “Glinda has this softness, this nurturing side.”
She and her daughters performing in this show is especially meaningful.
“Ashlee was a senior when COVID hit; she had played (the lead) in ‘Chicago’ and got the lead role in the spring play,” she said. During that time period, both of Heeran’s parents died.
“I left work to heal and grieve and be with family,” she said. First Ashlee approached her with the idea of performing in the Lions Club show, and Andi agreed.
“We were grieving the loss of so many people,” said Heeran. “We thought this was a cool opportunity to do something together as a family. You can’t get this feeling of community anywhere else. It’s been such a special experience.”
For Heeran, a self-proclaimed life-long daydreamer, “The Wizard of Oz” is about embracing reality, which can be dark, along with the imagination—the light.
“To be able to cope, you want your inner world to be this safe, wonderful, beautiful place,” she said. “Oz was troublesome for Dorothy but beautiful. But you still want to go home and be appreciative of what you’ve been given and the life you live.”
Jacob Carroll of Stoddard, who plays the Tin Man, will also perform in his first Lions Club musical next weekend—he has not performed since 2019.
A Keene State College senior and Keene High School graduate, Carroll performed all four years in his high school drama club, including in some lead roles. He attended Suffolk University in Boston for a semester and studied theater.
“I had a new script in hand every week,” he said.
His experience with the Keene Lions Club musical has been something completely different for him.
“I’m having fun being surrounded with people who for many of them it’s been at least three years since they did a big show like this,” he said. “You can feel the excitement when you talk to people, and it’s such a fun classic show—you can’t help but smile.”
Like so many, Carroll grew up watching the film, which used to be shown on television every year, and he played the role of Tin Man in a production when he was in 8th grade.
As an elementary education major, Carroll works with students as young as 5 years old.
“They all know the plot,” he said. “It’s so rare to have a story that stretches so many generations. My mom loved it and I grew to love it with her. It’s a special show to me. Its core themes are about friendship and home. We all hold it dear to our hearts.”
The Keene Lions Club will perform The Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” next Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinee performances at 1 p.m. Tickets are $24-$30 and can be ordered by calling the theatre or visiting www.thecolonial.org.
