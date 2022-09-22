The city of Keene has the whole world in its hands, hearts and minds—and will showcase its bounty for visitors this weekend.
The third annual Keene International Festival is this Saturday, September 24, at the Keene Recreation Center.
In celebration of the cultural diversity of the greater Keene community, the event is a collaboration of SAU 29 school district educators, and Keene’s international community and civic leaders.
In 2019, the Keene Human Rights Committee became a partner—the committee exists “to promote the principles of social justice, non-violence, equity, diversity, inclusion, and multiculturalism.”
About a dozen demonstrations and performances are scheduled for the four-hour (up from three hours last year) family-friendly free event, including multicultural music, dance, games, exhibitions, crafts and food from around the world.
“There was one food vendor who sold out within a half-hour,” said Andrew Bohannon, Keene’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities director. “The event wasn’t publicized either.”
Bohannon became involved at the same time the city changed the name of the Martin Luther King Jr./Jonathan Daniels Committee to the Human Rights Committee. The festival’s planning committee now has eight members.
Bohannon said the first festival drew about 1,200 people; and he expects that number to reach closer to 1,800 this year.
The festival’s own mission is to show Keene is a welcoming place to live, work and raise a family. An unintended asset has been it connects people of other cultures in the community with each other.
The festival will stretch from Washington Street across to Gilsum Street. The Keene Lions Club will set up a pavilion to host performances and demonstrations, and there will be several more tents set up around the property for craft and food vendors as well as activities inside the building.
The food vendor list includes Finnish Mama, award-winning Finnish baker Adriana Stefanko, selling Finnish baked goods; Yahso Jamaican Grille, Keene’s Main Street restaurant; Keene International Market; Royal Spice Indian Cuisine; St. George Greek Orthodox Church; Tito’s Taqueria; Kogetsu Asian Fusion; Granita Enoteca and Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen.
“This year there are more food vendors than ever,” said Bohannon.
Performances and demonstrations include an African drumming showcase and mini-workshop; Japanese Taiko drumming (thanks to a partnership with the Colonial Theatre); the NAGME Quartet, a Turkish music ensemble; Barranquilla Flavor, a dance company from Concord created to share Columbian culture through music and dance; an Italian-Hindu fusion music performance; an Indian Bollywood Dance Flash Mob led by the Keene India Association; and a Nepalese dance featuring students from Keene State College and local Nepali-Bhutanese community members.
The festival’s global bazaar will feature a variety of goods, including Finnish handicrafts, Indian fashion and Peruvian dolls and gifts, as well as craft demonstrations.
Games and activities include Indian henna tattoos, Japanese balloon yo-yo making, and East African, Mexican and German traditional games.
Workshops return to the festival after a two-year hiatus: this year’s festival will feature workshops in African drumming and Spanish song.
“(The festival) shows various cultures coming together and sharing a passion,” said Bohannon. “Folks who participate don’t get to perform on-stage very often. This is a welcoming space for them to do that and be appreciated. That’s the part I love about the festival.”
The Keene International Festival is this Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St., Keene. The event is free. For a full schedule, visit https://keeneinternationalfestival.org/.
