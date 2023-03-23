Keene-Einbeck Exchange Concert at KSC

Two cities will share a common language—the language of music—thanks to an international choral-cultural exchange at Keene State College this weekend.
Thirty-four musicians from Einbeck, Germany—Keene’s partner city—will visit and present an international choral collaboration performance this Sunday, March 26, at the Redfern Arts Center Alumni Recital Hall.
The visiting German delegation will feature the Youth Choir of St. Nicolai under the direction of Karin Salzer. Other featured choirs will include the Grand Monadnock Choristers & Elm City Singers, directed by Esther Rhoades, and the Keene State College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers, directed by Sandra Howard.
First formed in 2002, the partner-city exchange gives civic leaders, young athletes, choral groups like the Youth Choir of St. Nicolai, and even quilters the opportunity to travel, to forge long-distance friendships and to immerse themselves in a friendly foreign setting.
The March visit to Keene will mark the fifth music exchange between the partner cities. The Chamber Singers of Keene visited Einbeck in 2012; VOICES visited Keene in 2013; the KSC Chamber Singers visited Einbeck in 2017; and Kantorei visited Keene in 2019.
Sandra Howard, professor of music at Keene State, was conductor of the Chamber Singers of Keene in 2012 and with Paul Vincent, a member of both the Chamber Singers and a partner city committee member, helped facilitate the first group of music students visit Einbeck.
“It started as a community choir exchange,” said Howard. “We worked with church choirs in Einbeck and involved Keene State and public schools.”
This visit marks the first collaboration with this choir and director, who was aware of the Keene-Einbeck partner exchange. Most of the delegation were members of the youth choir, which was put on pause during the pandemic—most are about 20 years old now.
The partner city committee in Einbeck requested to do an East Coast tour. During their three-day visit to Keene, the group will also perform at Franklin School, Keene Middle School, the United Church of Christ and Covenant Living.
“The audience will reach from kindergarten through retirement,” said Howard. “Each time we host a group from Einbeck over here, we need to make sure it’s city-wide.”
The last delegation from Einbeck visiting Keene in 2019 (the group is called Kantorei) worked with the Keene Music Department and also performed at the United Church of Christ during a service (which the group will do again during this visit).
Each of the choral groups will perform pieces on their own, and join to sing one piece. George Hansel, City of Keene mayor, will speak and a recorded greeting from Einbeck’s mayor, Sabine Michalek, will be played.
In May, 30 members of the Keene State College Music Department will travel to Einbeck for the sixth music exchange in the running series.
Howard said many of the music students at Keene State are of the first generation in their family to attend college. Howard is a first-generation college student herself.
“Many haven’t traveled outside the U.S.,” she said, and especially not during the pandemic. “It will be a real seminal experience for some of these students. It’s opening up doors for them.”
The benefits to the partner city exchange are seemingly endless.
First off, Keene delegation members get to live with a host family for a week.
“It’s quite immersive,” said Howard. “They take tours of museums, city centers, conservatories—there’s much more of a connection to culture staying in someone’s home. It’s nice to think about the ripple effect these exchanges can have in creating tolerance by examining routines to notice if they are similar to or different from ours in a positive way. It’s a way to connect people in our communities and connect our cultures. Even though we are separated by the Atlantic Ocean, we’re still doing similar work and can join in that way.”
Not to mention the benefits of sharing in music performance.
“To be able to link multiple choirs together establishes comradery,” said Howard. “It helps bridge that invisible divide and remind everyone that we are one community all working together.”
To purchase in-person and livestream tickets for the March 26 performance, at 7:30 p.m. at Keene State’s Redfern Arts Center Alumni Recital Hall, visit www.keene.edu/arts/redfern or call the box office at 603-358-2168. Proceeds will benefit the partner city exchange.
