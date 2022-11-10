Keene Chamber Orchestra at Keene Senior Center

In the spirit of the organization’s mission, the Keene Chamber Orchestra will bring music directly to its audience this month. 

Members of the orchestra will perform a program of selections of their own choosing next Thursday, Nov. 17, in a free concert open to the public at the Keene Senior Center.

