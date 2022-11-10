Keene Chamber Orchestra at Keene Senior Center

In the spirit of the organization’s mission, the Keene Chamber Orchestra will bring music directly to its audience this month.
Members of the orchestra will perform a program of selections of their own choosing next Thursday, Nov. 17, in a free concert open to the public at the Keene Senior Center.
Bassoonist Joy Flemming, a member of the orchestra’s woodwind quintet, said the concert is a “thank-you” to the senior center, which is where the group rehearses. The last concert the group performed there was in the spring.
She added that there is usually no program for these concerts: the volunteer musicians decide what will be performed.
For this concert, the woodwind quintet (also including flutist David Flemming; oboist Lin Van Allen, who is new to the group this season; clarinetist Cora Dykens and horn player David Miller); and the orchestra’s flute trio (Julie Armstrong, Beth Anne West and David Flemming) will perform. The program will include a Beethoven flute trio and “En bateau (In the Boat),” from Claude Debussy’s 1889 composition, “Petite Suite” for wind quintet.
“It’s a transcription of a piano piece,” said Flemming of the Debussy selection. “The quintet chose it because it’s our favorite piece to play. “It tells stories; you can hear waves. If anyone is a pianist, they will recognize the tunes, but it will sound different because there are five different instruments playing it instead of the piano.”
Van Allen and West will also play four selections from “Six Studies in English Folk Song” by Ralph Vaughan Williams (arranged by David Bussick). Originally written in 1926 for cello with piano accompaniment, Williams also transcribed these songs for violin, viola, and clarinet among other instruments.
The orchestra was founded by Eric Stumacher in 1990—Stumacher resigned as music director and conductor early this year. Maestro and clarinetist, Eric Thomas, a faculty member at the Putney School and Apple Hill Summer Chamber Music Workshop, is Stumacher’s successor.
The full orchestra’s next concert will be in February.
The organization’s mission continues in providing music education through traditional and non-traditional paths through instrumental instruction, music appreciation, scholarship, community development, outreach chamber music, and solo concerts. Recent concerts were hosted at the Putney School and Keene Public LIbrary (the group’s performance home base is the Colonial Theatre in Keene).
Members of the orchestra also include Putney School students (flutist West is also a faculty member there) and Keene State College students.
“A big part of the orchestra’s mission is making everyone feel welcome; it’s about accessibility,” said Flemming.
Members of the Keene Chamber Orchestra perform Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. The community is invited to attend. While there is no charge for this event, donations for the Senior Center will be accepted. For more information, call the Keene Senior Center at 603-352-5037 or email info@thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
