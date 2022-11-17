In a time when comedy reaches to one political extreme or the other, comedian Juston McKinney lives somewhere in the middle.
McKinney will deliver his latest standup material on-stage this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.
He always aims to find humor in what he has described as divisive political times, certainly far more so than when he started his career in the late ‘90s.
“It used to be the worst thing you could talk about (on-stage) was Santa with young kids in the audience,” he said. “Now it’s hard to bring up anything.”
It’s especially tough, as he explains in his recent YouTube special, “On the Bright Side,” because his wife works in human resources. He says in his special that he bounces jokes off her to make sure they are suitable for his routine, and some won’t make the cut.
McKinney was raised both in Portsmouth and just across the border in southern Maine and tested his comedy routine locally while working a full-time job as a deputy sheriff patrolling the New Hampshire-Maine border. He began doing open mics and stayed on part-time as a police officer before making the move to Queens, N.Y. in the late ‘90s and trading his badge for a microphone.
He quickly became a regular at Comic Strip Live, Stand-Up New York, Dangerfield’s, Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline’s on Broadway and two-time guest at Denis Leary’s Comics Come Home at the TD Garden, and the New York Times called him, “Destined for stardom.”
He went on to do multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, two Comedy Central specials, a Showtime comedy special with Rob Gronkowski and two Amazon Prime specials, “The King of Queens” and other television shows, and signing sitcom development deals with Warner Brothers, CBS, IFC and Comedy Central.
He also wrote and starred in the short film, “Suck It Up,” which screened at the NH Film Festival. and for which he was awarded Best Acting Performance.
He recently starred in three commercials for the NH State Lottery, joking that he’s been on the big screen and now the small screen at the gas station pump.
His stage show, which he said is about “life and everything else,” can get very real at times, but he is able to find humor in anything.
These days, he talks about his life with his wife and two children (he returned to his home state after living in Los Angeles) and working as a comedian in New Hampshire, a topic he recently discussed on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast.
He now opts to leave out the majority of political talk from his routine.
“People are bombarded all day every day,” he said. “I want to make people forget ― I don’t want my show to sound like Thanksgiving dinner.”
At the same time, he doesn’t completely steer clear of socio-political issues as comedy fodder.
In one bit in his special, McKinney comments on the use of pronouns, saying he doesn’t care which pronoun his kids prefer for themselves as long as they do the yard work.
“I try to live in the middle and tease the edges a little,” he said. “The extremes you can poke fun or more. Most of us are not living in the extreme.”
He will normally tailor his material at each venue to the town in which it’s located.
“I was just in Philly, where it’s very progressive so things can get a little risky,” he said. “There are even different audiences in Keene, Portsmouth, or Plymouth. You always have to be aware of your audience.”
While it is always a balance for McKinney, who draws people of all ages to his shows, he remains confident he can deliver a standup performance without offending nearly anyone.
“There’s more than enough funny stuff out there to talk about,” he said. “I try to do a little for everyone.”
McKinney will feature some material from his free YouTube special, “On the Bright Side,” along with some new material, in his show this Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $32.50 and can be ordered by calling 603-352-2033.
