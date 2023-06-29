July 4th Events in the Region

All kinds of events will be popping off in celebration of the country’s birthday this Independence Day week in the Monadnock Region—get ready to party American style.
The fun starts before the July 4 holiday, with several options to choose from for patriotic entertainment.
Hancock
The town of Hancock will celebrate Independence Day Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m. at Moose Brook Park on Route 137 behind the Hancock Fire Department. Vendors will be selling food such as hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks, as well as drinks. There will be live music featuring Melancholy Honey, Eyes of Age and The Hallorans. Fireworks begin at dusk. The suggested donation is $20 per car. Rain date is Friday, July 7, at the same time and place.
Harrisville
Harrisville Old Home Days happens Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Nelson Town Band and ice cream social. Festivities continue Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a craft fair, live music, food, face painting by Kiera (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), cake walk and cake auction, dunk tank (weather permitting), build-a-boat races, fire truck and more. In case of inclement weather, activities will be held in the Granite Mill. A street dance happens from 6 to 10 p.m. at Canal and Island Streets and a food truck provided by the Yah-so Jamaican Grill in Keene will be on-hand. Fireworks are the following week, Sunday, July 9, at dusk on Sunset Beach; live music provided by the Thirsty Brothers at 7 p.m.
Rindge
Yet another event will be the Family Fun Festival on June 30 presented by the Rindge Recreation Department and chamber of commerce on the Rindge Town Common from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Lawn games with prizes for kids as well as burgers, hot dogs and refreshments will be offered. Fireworks start shortly after sunset around 9:15 p.m.
Keene
The Keene Swamp Bats will hold its annual Independence Eve celebration Monday, July 3 at Alumni Field on Arch Street. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and there will be concessions, face painting, games and other youth activities. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks follow. Overflow parking is available at the high school, Arch St. churches, or Wheelock Park.
Independence Day itself is chock full of festivities. Here are some possibilities to check out:
Westmoreland
The Westmoreland Town Band performs at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in Keene’s Central Square.
Antrim
There will be two readings of the Declaration of Independence to attend on July 4, one at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Park in Antrim and followed by band music and light snacks and beverages; and the other at noon at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. The Jaffrey event will be followed by an ice cream social.
Brattleboro
If you’re in the Brattleboro area, the 50th Brattleboro Goes Fourth celebration begins July 4 with a parade at 10 a.m. including marching units with the local American Legion and Brattleboro Union High School bands, veterans, civic and youth groups from Flat Street to Main Street to the town common. Children seeking to decorate a bicycle for inclusion can meet July 4 at 9 a.m. at the Whetstone Parkway beside the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
Brattleboro’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which is sponsoring the parade for a sixth year, will lead the march with its giant American flag, while local personality Alfred Hughes Jr. will conclude the event by debuting his annual top-secret ensemble. The parade route also will host athletes in the Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler, set to run from Living Memorial Park at 9:15 a.m. through downtown to the Common. It will be followed by a day of family activities and capped by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Living Memorial Park. Highlights include a small fry baseball all-star game at 2:30 p.m., a New England Center for Circus Arts performance at 5:45 p.m., children’s concert by Les Julian at 6:30 p.m., and the Miles Band from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. More information is available by checking for updates on the Brattleboro Goes Fourth Facebook page or by emailing brattleborogoesfourth@gmail.com.
July 4th Celebration on Tuesday, July 4th from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The Windham Philharmonic together with the Brattleboro American Legion Band and other local musicians will be giving our annual July 4th Celebration concert, hosted by the Winston Prouty Center at 209 Austine Drive in Brattleboro. Repertoire will feature Berlioz’ Grande symphonie funèbre et triomphale, Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks, as well as some more traditional marches. This will be an outdoor performance, so please bring blankets and chairs. Food will be available for sale.
Admission by donation.
Saxtons River
Another July 4 parade is the backbone of an Independence Day celebration in Saxtons River, Vt. The parade at 9:30 a.m. directly follows the annual 5K Firecracker road race at 8 a.m. The parade will feature Main Street Arts dancers, Grand Marshall Maryann McArdle & Mark Ragonese, SambaGanza, BF Bike Project, Rockingham Library Bikemobile, Rockingham Energy Commission Electric Cars and regional fire trucks. Emcee will be Aaron Eames and the national anthem will be performed by Julie Cermola. A street fair will follow with food and merchandise vendors; drummers in front of the Saxtons River Market; live music by Ezra Holloway, Debbie and the Downers and the Main Street Arts Swing Band; a sweet and savory pie contest; informational booths from various organizations; and games for kids and adults (including miniature golf, croquet, egg toss and hula hoop contests, Skee Ball, musical chairs, and volunteer firemen’s water polo).
