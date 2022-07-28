Joyce Maynard & Amy Rigby at Nova Arts

New York Times bestselling author, Joyce Maynard, can always recognize a good story. She’s written many, some of them from her own life. Now more than ever, she recognizes the value of telling the truth.
“I’m a very vocal supporter of the importance of telling one’s story, and giving oneself permission to tell one’s story,” said Maynard in a recent phone interview with ELF.
A former long-time Keene resident, she will join New York singer/songwriter Amy Rigby this Friday, July 29, at Brewbakers (part of the Nova Arts series) in conversation about exploring stories, the source of creative inspiration and the need for good music and honest storytelling.
Maynard first came to national attention with the publication of her New York Times cover story, “An Eighteen Year Old Looks Back at Life” in 1972, when she was a freshman at Yale University.
Her second novel, “To Die For.” (1992), drew from the Pamela Smart murder case and was adapted into the 1995 film of the same name.
Maynard was a reporter and columnist for The New York Times, a syndicated newspaper columnist whose “Domestic Affairs” column appeared in more than 50 papers nationwide, and a contributor to NPR and national magazines including Vogue, The New York Times Magazine, and many more.
She is a longtime performer with The Moth; a MacDowell Colony fellow; and the author of 18 books; including the New York Times bestselling novel, “Labor Day,” (also adapted for film) “Under the Influence” and the memoir, “The Best of Us.”
Maynard received significant media attention in 1998 with the publication of her first memoir, “At Home in the World,” which deals with her affair with author J.D. Salinger.
“For almost 30 years I worked with women in small groups, assisting them in telling their stories,” she said. “We’ve all been surrounded by so much inauthenticity and spin, and I believe the best antidote to that is for people simply to say, ‘It is not for me to tell your story or anyone else’s.’ But if each of us is responsible for our own, what a different world this would be.”
Rigby was one of the participants in her workshop, which Maynard teaches at her home in Guatemala. Rigby has been writing, performing and recording songs about everyday life for more than 30 years. A regular performer at the club, CBGB, when she was a teen, Rigby fell in love with country songwriting and started the bands Last Roundup and the Shams in New York City’s East Village before launching a solo career with her album, “Diary of A Mod Housewife.” She wrote her 2019 memoir, “Girl to City,” about her early days in the downtown New York rock scene.
“Some (of my participants) went on to publish books, like Amy. Some needed to at some point on earth tell the truth.”
Keene holds a major place in Maynard’s heart.
“I wanted to host an event (in Keene) but do something a little bit different,” she said.
The evening will consist of Rigby’s music (she will perform) and some short readings, but mostly, Maynard said, there will be conversation about writing/songwriting and being a creative person at her stage in life with some advice for younger writers. The audience will be included.
Maynard will talk about her latest novel, “Count the Ways,” the story of a marriage and a divorce, and the children who survived it—published by William Morrow in July of 2021.
“Writing a memoir allowed me to put my story to rest and invent my own stories,” she said, adding that her latest novel (set on the New Hampshire farm where Maynard lived as a young woman) bears more resemblance to her life than any of her others.
She is currently working on a book about her return to Yale University two and a half years ago as an undergraduate, forty-eight years after dropping out at age 18.
“Because of COVID, I’ve been missing connecting with readers—it’s such a precious thing to gather these days,” she said. “I’ve been very fortunate to do the thing I love for my livelihood. It also means I have to constantly reinvent and find out where the material is. As a result, I’ve learned some things I’m interested in sharing.”
Among her regular sources are New Hampshire papers and people she meets in the state when she vacations here (her full-time home is in California).
One such piece of potential source material is a story she heard in Washington, N.H., where she met a couple who’d purchased some property in the woods and discovered a ramshackle art studio while bushwhacking.
“It turned out to belong to an artist who was born in the early 1900s who had painted as part of the WPA project of the 1930s,” she said. The artist, Nat Burwash, built a camp and studio in 1934 along with his wife. That year, he was transferred from the Treasury Relief Art Project to the New Hampshire Federal Art Project. A sculptor, painter and wood pattern maker, some of his artworks have become a part of the State of New Hampshire’s Living Treasures permanent collection. He continued to make art into his 90s.
The property, said Maynard, was the location of the so-called “Hobo Ranch,” an artist refuge of sorts. The studio was abandoned.
“Now that’s a story,” she said.
Because Maynard confesses she is endlessly interested in what makes people do the things they do, it’s hard to find a common theme among her work.
“If I’m on a plane talking with someone and they ask what I do and what kind of writer I am, I tell them I’m interested in the mystery of human relationships—I’m never off-duty,” she said. “I get to live other lives on the page, and I feel I’m always having an adventure.”
Joyce Maynard will appear with Amy Rigby this Friday, July 29, at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald St., Keene. Doors open at 7 p.m.; kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Tickets are $16.99 and can be ordered at www.novaarts.org. A ticket comes with a paperback copy of Maynard’s latest novel or a copy of Amy Rigby’s book, or you can make a “pay want you want” donation to ensure a seat.
