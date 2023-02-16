Jonathan Blake Trion at Vermont Jazz Center
Chris Potter, Linda May Han Oh, Johnathan Blake

BRATTLEBORO—On their own, the three performing in town this weekend are in the top five on their instruments in the world of jazz music. Together, they are one powerful cell creating a language all their own.

Trion—Chris Potter on tenor saxophone, Linda May Han Oh on acoustic bass and band leader Johnathan Blake on drums—will present a concert Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Vermont Jazz Center.


