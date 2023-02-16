Jonathan Blake Trion at Vermont Jazz Center

BRATTLEBORO—On their own, the three performing in town this weekend are in the top five on their instruments in the world of jazz music. Together, they are one powerful cell creating a language all their own.
Trion—Chris Potter on tenor saxophone, Linda May Han Oh on acoustic bass and band leader Johnathan Blake on drums—will present a concert Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Vermont Jazz Center.
While Blake is the de facto leader of Trion, he chose the band’s name to show each is on equal musical footing.
“In physics, the term ‘trion’ is used to describe a coming together of three single cells to form one big cell,” said Blake in a recent interview with ELF. “I felt that way about the group. We are all from different backgrounds with a common goal to make good and honest music.”
Blake played more than a decade ago in Brattleboro with pianist Kenny Barron, who also happens to be the teacher of Vermont Jazz Center director Eugene Uman.
Uman met Blake then and again three years ago at New York City’s Winter Jazz Festival when he talked to him about performing at the jazz center. It took until now for each of Trion’s members to find an opening in their schedule.
“It’s kind of a miracle we’ll have them all here,” said Uman.
While all three members are virtuosos, Uman said there is no grandstanding here.
“They defer to the music,” he said. “It’s like a playground they are in. They want to use the music as a way to communicate on a heightened level.”
All three musicians in Trion are based in New York City and are also in different bands. Potter has released more than 30 albums as a band leader and has appeared as a sideman on more than 700 recordings.
Oh, born in Malaysia and raised in Australia, has had five releases as a band leader.
“I’m blown away by her precision and virtuosity,” said Uman.
Trion’s repertoire ranges from original compositions and pop tunes, to Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk standards, all performed with an open-ended concept.
“The way (the band) interprets music is a mutual collaboration,” he went on. “Blake is just bringing together people who share his aesthetic. They are all interacting at an acute level and are listening to each other with such finesse. It’s important to listen in context from the beginning, and it’s so moving to see the development. You can see and feel the energy. It will be a real privilege to see them live.”
The son of famed jazz violinist John Blake Jr., studied violin, piano and drums as a youth in Philadelphia.
“Music is an oral tradition, and jazz is communal music; we always have to converse with one another,” said Blake. “The conversations are about different things we experience. (Trion) did a gig last year and it kept coming up in conversation that we are all parents now and it’s about navigating as a working musician and trying to balance that. We bring those topics to the music. It makes for a strong connection.”
Blake never looks at performance as a time to play a solo.
“We continue to converse with one another; that’s what people are drawn to,” he said. “They feel that connection right away and respond because of it. It affects them in a certain way.”
That connection was formed off-stage.
“These are not just musicians I play with; we’re also really good friends,” he said of his band mates. “It’s special getting to play with two amazing musicians who are also beautiful human beings.”
Trion performs this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill, Suite 222, Brattleboro. Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale from $21-$51 and are available at www.vtjazz.org.
