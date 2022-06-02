Singer/songwriter and musician, Jentri Jollimore, has come a long way since writing a song about her high school crush. This weekend, she’ll present (at least part) of a retrospective of the music she wrote and performed over the next 25 years.
Jollimore takes the stage this Saturday, June 4, during a release party of her first album, “If You Were Me,” as part of the Nova Arts live music series at Brewbakers Cafe in downtown Keene.
Now 42, the Fitchburg, MA native began writing music at 16 years old, influenced by the soul, blues and folk her father listened to—it was his guitar the self-taught musician used to learn to play.
“I used a guitar book of chords,” said Jollimore, adding that she learned to play during the age of mixed tapes she would gift to and receive from friends.
“I was exposed to everything from John Coltrane to Sonic Youth,” she said. “It informed a lot of what I became as a songwriter.”
After writing her first song about a boy (she said the subject has seen her perform the song at more than one of her shows and still requests it), she did her first live performance at 17.
“(That first song) still holds up,” she said, laughing.
Soonafter, she began touring across the country, driving herself from venue to venue.
“I played wherever they let me,” she said, adding that she’s played thousands of shows in her life, along with music for short film soundtracks.
Among her most memorable gigs are one in Portland, Oregon (“I wrote a song about it because it was so fun,” she said); another in New Orleans and two at legendary New York City clubs The Bitter End and CBGB.
“I met Hilly Kristal,” she said, referring to the iconic CBGB founder/owner. “He bumped into my guitar case and screamed at me to move my stuff.” She considers the moment an honor.
She then spent 10 years working as a marketing professional, during which she struggled to find time to write and perform.
After leaving her corporate job, she began working two jobs—one as a barista at Brewbakers Cafe (the location of this weekend’s show) and more recently, as a server at SOLE’s Bar, a speakeasy also in downtown Keene.
She also returned to doing what she loves most: writing music and performing it. Last year, she was the opening artist for the Boston-based band, Vapors of Morphine, also as part of the Nova Arts series at Brewbakers.
While she made recordings of some of her catalog of songs over the years, “If You Were Me,” marks her first professional and polished production, she explained.
“My first recording was four songs on cassette,” she said. “Some of those I cobbled into CDs.”
The six-track LP Jollimore recorded at Loud Sun Studios in Jaffrey, mixed (and later pressed) in Nashville and mastered in Colorado. She did the mixing during the pandemic (when she completed the bulk of the work on the album), spending hours on the phone learning the process. She recorded one song a month in the studio to keep her engaged in that process and give her an incentive to be prepared. To prepare herself for performances, Jollimore said she rehearses by amplifying her vocals with her speakers pointed in her direction so she can fully hear what she sounds like to the audience.
She played all the instruments on the album (with the exception of live drums contributed by Loud Sun Studio owner, Ben Rogers) and added found sound (also known as sampling.)
“I took parts of the backing tracks and loaded them into a foot-controlled pedal,” she said. “Some I will click on mid-song; some I sing over without playing an instrument. I had to get a little creative because it’s just me. My resources are limited.”
Jollimore also hired an illustrator and graphic designer for the album cover art.
“I wanted to put out a cohesive piece of art finally after 25 years,” said Jollimore of her production. “Hopefully it will be the first of many.”
The songs on the album Jollimore wrote over the past 20-plus years.
“It’s my legacy project,” she said. “I have a lot more to record, and I’m still writing new stuff.”
Jollimore will play the entirety of the songs on the album at the release party this Saturday, along with some other original songs, and she said she’ll close with a “fun surprise.”
She’ll then head to Sole’s Bar at 10:30 p.m. for another hour-long set of completely different material.
“I’ll be doing basically my entire catalog that night,” she said.
Yet she’ll only be getting warmed up.
“I’ve come full-circle,” she said. “It still feels like just the beginning.”
Jentri Jollimore performs this Saturday, June 4, at Nova Arts in Brewbakers Cafe, 48 Emerald Street, Keene. Milan Mcalevey, Maine-based folk-rock artist best known for his work with the band Coke Weed, will open. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered at www.novaarts.org.