Jeffrey Foucault at Nova Arts

For the past couple years, Jeffrey Foucault’s life has been partly defined by loss—which has influenced his art in new and unexpected ways.
Foucault will perform as part of the Nova Arts series this Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brewbakers Café in downtown Keene.
A native of Whitewater, Wisconsin, Foucault grew up where Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis ruled the household. In his adulthood, Foucault draws inspiration from Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Greg Brown, John Byrne, and jazz musicians like Benny Carter and Miles Davis.
His serious entry into music during the late 1990s began with him opening shows at Cafe Carpe, a bar and popular live music venue in Fort Atkinson, when he was around 21.
The owner of Cafe Carpe took notice of his talent and introduced him to other acts. Folk musician Peter Mulvey ended up seeing Foucault’s potential and introduced Foucault’s music to his management. Within two years, Foucault had not only finished his debut album “Miles from the Lightning” at 24 years old, but he had begun touring. Within five years, he was playing out 175 nights per year.
While his first songs had been about where he grew up, his music started to broaden to involve all of America and other parts of the world he visited.
After two decades on the road, Foucault’s music developed into an amalgam of blues, country, rock ’n’ roll and folk, and artists like Don Henley regularly cover his songs on-stage. His songs have also appeared on the television shows “Sons of Anarchy,” “Preacher” and “Nashville.”
He’s released seven full-length solo albums under his own name and two full-band lyrical collaborations with poet Lisa Olstein, under the moniker Cold Satellite. Foucault, now with the label Signature Sounds based in Northampton, Massachusetts, has toured extensively in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe since 2001, in both full-band and solo appearances.
Married to fellow musician and songwriter, Kris Delmhorst, Foucault lives with his wife in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts. He met the Boston-based musician while both were touring in the United Kingdom. The pair sometimes will perform together; for instance, they’ve played the Green River Festival.
Probably Foucault’s biggest influence was his drummer and road partner, Billy Conway (also of Morphine and Treat her Right), with whom he performed as a duo from 2013 through 2020.
Conway, who was Foucault’s best friend, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and died in 2021.
Conway’s partner, singer-songwriter Laurie Sargent, decided with Foucault they would put together a record of some of his songs as a way to show their love and deal with their grief.
Conway left behind a collection of songs that ranged from old four-track cassette demos in the 1980s to the newer songs he wrote, recorded on his phone, and sent to his friends when he knew he was dying.
His band mates and friends gathered to record them, with primary tracking done at the house in Hillsboro, N.H. Conway had moved in with Sargent once he knew he was dying and wanted her to be near family.
“The console we recorded into was on permanent loan from (Pixies frontman) Frank Black, and it came from the set of ‘The Price is Right,’” said Foucault in a recent interview with ELF.
The finished product is called “Further On: The Songs of Billy Conway” and was released on January 20.
Foucault is also working on a book about Conway’s life.
“I got 17 hours of interview time with him,” said Foucault. “That was the real lucky thing for me in addition to having him close by.”
At this point in his career, Foucault is focusing more on refining his technique and polishing his sound than innovating something entirely new, which he’s said is partially due to what he sees as a serious decline in American culture and music—a view he shared with Conway.
He cut another record in Tucson, Arizona that will come out this winter titled “The Universal Fire,” which he recorded with his longtime band featuring Eric Heywood on pedal steel, Erik Koskinen on guitar and Jeremy Moses Curtis on bass.
“It’s a little about Billy,” he said. “It continues to circle back to that fact in context of what he’d describe as our moment in American culture and American music, or what’s left of it.”
The record is also about him having been off the road for two years during the pandemic.
“I had all kinds of feelings about that,” he said.
Out of 45 songs in his backlog, 22 tracks will be on the album, and he has plans to put out a lot more material over the next few years.
When getting ready to record “The Universal File,” Foucault had a short list of drummers he was interested in working with. Up until then, he’d performed with this version of the band without drums.
“We’d set up the drum (set) and it was on the rider that we’d set up a shot of tequila near the sticks every night and pour it out (for Conway),” said Foucault.
He invited John Convertino, of the band Calexico, to play on the record.
“He played on other records I love,” he said.
After this set of dates in New England and New York, Foucault is ready to get back on the road as he heads to Washington state and Canada.
“It will be fun to get out and tour,” he said.
Jeffrey Foucault performs this Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brewbakers Café, 48 Emerald St., Keene. Opening will be Zak Trojano, a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist of the band Rusty Belle. Doors open at 7 p.m., music begins at 8. Seating is first-come, first-served. Tickets are $25 in advance and can be ordered at www.novaarts.org or $30 at the door.
