Jaffrey Speaker Series Stories to Share

JAFFREY—A speaker series designed to fill in a gap is coming up on its second season.
Stories to Share, which will feature eight speakers all closely connected to the Monadnock region, opens next Friday, October 7 and continues monthly through May 2023.
Founder and series moderator, Joseph Steinfield, is a writer of essays and he also wrote monthly opinion columns for the Keene Sentinel and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
His idea was to provide an additional option to the established summer speaker series, The Monadnock Lyceum in Peterborough and Amos Fortune Forum in Jaffrey.
“It’s a fall-winter-spring series, designed not to compete,” said Steinfield.
Other features set Stories to Share apart.
“My concept was to provide something with a completely Monadnock Region focus,” said Steinfield. “There are so many people with interesting lives who live here.”
The first season, which began in October of 2021 and ended in May of this year (and was offered in-person and remotely), opened with novelist, painter and musician, Tory McCagg.
“He and her husband talked about living the life they chose to live, off the grid,” said Steinfield.
Hydroelectric plant owner and environmentalist, Bob King, followed as well as talks featuring local actress Lisa Bostnar (who works with Peterborough Players) and distinguished painter, Jeanne Duval, who grew up in Jaffrey and has works at the Metropolitan Museum of Art—that talk drew 100 audience members.
“The series gave speakers an opportunity some of them perhaps didn’t have to reflect in public on how they got from there to here,” said Steinfield, adding that all speakers for the first and second season have (and will) volunteer their time for the series.
Stories to Share is a heterogenous series and you won’t hear any politics discussed, at least not directly.
“It’s for everybody,” said Steinfield, “and you won’t find two (talks) the same. These people come with lots of different perspectives.”
Opening the second season will be Keene prize-winning novelist Ernest Hebert, creator of the Darby Chronicles series. He’ll talk about his father’s return from World War II, which provides the background for his latest novel, “Whirlybird Island.”
Stories to Share will continue on the first Friday of each month through May 2023.
Upcoming speakers are Sara Lawrence Lightfoot, author and educator (Nov. 4); Mark Beckwith, former New Jersey Episcopal Archbishop (Dec. 2); Steve Walker, New England Wood Pellet founder and environmentalist (Jan. 6); David Macy, MacDowell Colony resident director (Feb. 3); Ilona Kwiecien, humanitarian and frequent visitor to Poland during the crisis in Ukraine (Mar. 3); Deborah Thurber, founder and director of Project Shakespeare (Apr. 7); Steve Pelkey, Atlas PyroVision Entertainment CEO and artistic director (May 6).
The format of the second season will be similar to the first season, but with improved technology. Each program will begin at 5 p.m., will include time for audience participation, and will be followed by a reception starting at around 6 p.m.
Steinfield is working on the Season 3 lineup.
“What unites (these speakers) is that they speak with real passion about what they’ve done in life, and that’s interesting,” said Steinfield. “We won’t run out of good speakers.”
Each speaker session is free. The program will be available as an in-person event at the Jaffrey Civic Center as well as virtually via YouTube live. To register for in-person attendance, visit https://bit.ly/3RGlCjH To participate virtually, the evening of the event, use this link: https://youtu.be/9I7IMzkJ36s
The mission of the Jaffrey Civic Center is to provide and sustain a public venue where citizens, residents and visitors of the Monadnock region can pursue artistic, educational and civic activities. There is no charge, but to help support this event and others like it, donations are appreciated.
The Jaffrey Civic Center is at 40 Main St. in Jaffrey. For more information, visit www.jaffreyciviccenter.com or call (603) 532-6527.
