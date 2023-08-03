Internationally Acclaimed Musicians Set to Perform in Region
The month of August promises to heat up in the region with the arrival of two notable and award-winning musical groups. A performance by Roomful of Blues will kick things off on Aug. 5, followed by the sounds of Patchouli and Terra Guitarra on Aug. 11, both set to wow audiences with their internationally acclaimed music.

For the last five decades, musical powerhouse Roomful of Blues has become legendary in the blues world, touring internationally and recording more than 25 albums. An indomitable leader in their genre, Roomful of Blues has five Grammy® nominations and will return to Jaffrey’s The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 pm.

