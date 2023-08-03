Internationally Acclaimed Musicians Set to Perform in Region

The month of August promises to heat up in the region with the arrival of two notable and award-winning musical groups. A performance by Roomful of Blues will kick things off on Aug. 5, followed by the sounds of Patchouli and Terra Guitarra on Aug. 11, both set to wow audiences with their internationally acclaimed music.
For the last five decades, musical powerhouse Roomful of Blues has become legendary in the blues world, touring internationally and recording more than 25 albums. An indomitable leader in their genre, Roomful of Blues has five Grammy® nominations and will return to Jaffrey’s The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 pm.
With a lineup that has evolved over the years, the band’s current eight-piece ensemble is led by guitarist Chris Vachon and the soulful vocals of singer Phil Pemberton. Their playlist features a range of jump, swing, blues, R&B, and soul music that has made them dance-floor favorites.
Bassist John Turner, trumpeter Carl Gerhard, drummer Chris Anzalone, keyboardist Rusty Scott, baritone and tenor saxophonist Alek Razdan, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille round out this group of stellar performers. Earning 50 years’ worth of accolades and awards, Roomful of Blues concerts are adored worldwide by critics and fans alike.
Advanced tickets are $35 each ($40 day of concert) and can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling 603-532-8888. The facility is fully accessible and the theater’s Lounge Bar will be open before and during the concert with Bernie & Louise Watson performing in the lounge from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hailing from the shores of the Mississippi River, the internationally touring duo of guitarist Bruce Hecksel and poet/soulful songstress Julie Patchouli will perform original guitar compositions and inspirational songs as Patchouli and Terra Guitarra for a Peterborough Folk Music Society (PFMS) concert on Friday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church.
Terra Guitarra has garnered awards and praise as one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world, while Patchouli is a folk festival headliner and public radio favorite for her sparkling vocals. Together, they have 22 CDs and 5,000 shows played worldwide with music that embodies the spirit of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
For those unfamiliar with the term, Patchouli defined nuevo-flamenco as “a combination of traditional Spanish and Indian gypsy music influenced by far-ranging styles including classical folk and other world traditions” via email interview with ELF magazine.
PFMS board president and program director Deb McWethy first saw the duo perform with her family in a packed outdoor concert in Venice, Florida. McWethy’s granddaughter Pepper was only a 5-year-old at the time and became a diehard fan, attending annual shows and singing all their songs.
McWethy invited the duo to perform in New Hampshire and they came to Harrisville in 2021, selling out their first PFMS concert, with Pepper introducing the duo and then singing along from the front row in the audience. The duo’s encore performance in Peterborough will include new songs highlighting the beauty of nature from their album “Nothing But Heart,” released mid-pandemic.
“What stands out about this duo is they each have their own talent that they meld together to bring their music, songwriting, and stories together as an outstanding and enjoyable presentation,” McWethy remarked of the duo.
“Julie’s songs bring nature and the joys of life together … Bruce brings his nuevo-flamenco style to match Julie’s songs and also adds his own instrumentation with Julie backing him up on her guitar. He also plays flute. This unique blend is award-winning.”
Patchouli started writing poetry at the age of 8 and began performing in Chicago when she was just 15. Hecksel has been playing piano since age 5 and began writing instrumental music in his early teens.
Both pursued music in college with their other studies and learned various instruments at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago in the ‘90s and they met at a church youth group early in that same decade, writing and creating music together ever since.
The natural world is a constant inspiration for their music, they both emphasized.
“Nature is the grounding touchstone for our inspiration,” Hecksel said. “The place where most often the melodies and concepts of the music flow to us directly and speaks to our souls.”
Patchouli agreed, adding, “Everywhere we travel and tour we look forward to a bike, hike, or walk to take in and listen to the nature of the place. It’s a part of our tours, just like the shows.”
They’re both excited to return to the natural beauty of the Monadnock Region having enjoyed working with the PFMS community previously, playing to what they called a “fantastic audience” in 2021.
“Bruce’s amazing instrumentation and Julie’s positive personality, smile, and joyful stories will win you over,” observed McWethy.
Tickets to the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church concert at 25 Main St. are $22 ($27 day of show) and can be purchased online (or by check via order form) at pfmsconcerts.org.
