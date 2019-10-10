Guitarist and vocalist Erik White was only 6 years old when he first heard Paul Simon’s iconic album, “Graceland.” Today, he sings the first music he remembers hearing as a young child on stages he shares with 10 other musicians.
“It’s always been there,” said White of the album that was in his parents’ collection. “(Simon’s music) influences a wide range of people he’s a musician’s musician.”
White is a member of “Gumboots: A Tribute to the Music of Paul Simon,” a collective of 11 musicians performing this Saturday, Oct. 12, at Peterborough Town House. The band came together in the summer of 2018 to play one show in Peterborough in celebration of Paul Simon’s farewell tour.
“The show sold out before the doors opened,” said White. “It went really well and everyone in the band got a feel for how the music would be received. We decided to keep going to see if there was a want for (the music).”
The group started with Duncan Pelletier of Peterborough, who along with everyone else in Gumboots, plays in other bands. The collective of musicians are from around New England, several from the Monadnock Region. White is from Upton, Mass.; lead guitarist Rory Hurley is from Francestown; bassist Ethan McBrien and vocalist Rachel Allen are from Nelson; drummer Jordan Cusano and keyboardist-accordion player Nick Heys are also from Peterborough; and saxophone player Garrett Cameron is from Jaffrey. Trumpet player Matt Rivero is from Concord and percussionist Tobey LaRoche is from Northampton, Mass.
“(Paul Simon’s) music has been an influence in all of our lives,” said White. “There’s a great love for the music we share. We also have the ability with 11 people to have all the texture of the music. We’re using it to our advantage.”
White added that members take it a step beyond, all having done research on the music they perform.
The term Gumboots, a track on “Graceland,” refers to the heavy footwear of African miners and railroad workers. The band name was chosen for the album’s deeply rooted ties to the South African musical tradition.
The entire album is the result of Paul Simon crossing the border into South Africa and violating a cultural boycott that was enacted in response to the country’s apartheid, an institutional racial segregation that existed from the late 1940s until the early 1990s. Simon collaborated with South African artists (the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo earned international fame as a result of working with Simon) and shared the music on the album that is still relevant today.
“It’s universal, it’s cross-cultural ― it has wide appeal,” said White of Simon’s music. “People are hungry for that right now it seems especially. Our audiences have been enthusiastic in their reception.”
The music of “Graceland” is prominently featured at Gumboots shows, along with the 1990 album, “Rhythm of the Saints,” but the group draws from Simon’s entire catalog.
“We’ve gravitated toward upbeat stuff ― it’s a good place to start because it gets the party going and gets people excited,” said White. “We also do acoustic songs from Simon and Garfunkel. Everyone sings along.”
By everyone, he means all ages in the audience who attend Gumboots performances.
Gumboots has seen steady growth in exposure in the past year with performances at venues around the Northeast. The Peterborough show marks the first time the band has performed in town since the group was first there.
White stressed that replicating Paul Simon is not the band’s goal.
“I think it’s more interesting to bring our own sauce to the table,” he said. “I like the idea of playing songs in the moment with people holding instruments in the room. It’s fun to take the structure and explore it within that set of boundaries. A lot of new and interesting and different things can happen night after night.”
Brainstorming is a significant part of every rehearsal.
“We’ve taken pieces of songs people really like from different eras and live versions and rearrange them, extend them and pick them apart,” he said. “We take the best things from the life of the song and celebrate what we love about it.”
“Gumboots: A Tribute to the Music of Paul Simon” will be performed this Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased at Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough or online at