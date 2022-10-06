Hundred Nights Benefit with Akwaaba Ensemble

Theophilus “Theo” Nii Martey has made it his life’s mission to share the joys of his native culture. That’s why it’s so fitting that the name of his dance and drumming group means “welcome” in his native language.
Martey, the NH Artist Laureate of the Year (2022-2024) will perform along with the Akwaaba Ensemble this Saturday, Oct. 9, at the third annual Fall Into Brunch fundraising event at Fireworks restaurant to benefit Keene’s Hundred Nights, which offers shelter and services to those at risk or experiencing homelessness.
Martey, of Ghana, West Africa, formed the group during a tour with Brekete Ensemble in London in 2001. It brings together a group of friends who have been drumming and dancing together for many years in Ghana and the United Kingdom.
The word “akwaaba” is in the Twi language of the Ashanti tribe of Ghana.
At each performance the ensemble brings Highlife music (which fuses African metered music and Western jazz) West African drumming and dance with its rhythmic patterns and styles specific to the tribal groups that have inhabited the area.
When he was 6 years old, Martey began performing with the African Personality Youth Ensemble and then joined the Shidaa Cultural Troupe in 1989. At age 17 he joined the Dance Factory Company at the National Theater of Ghana in 1997, one of the most sought-after performance ensembles in Ghana before he began Brekete Drum and Dance Ensemble in 2000.
He started teaching dance and drumming when he was 10 at local schools.
“Since then, my main focus has been sharing and teaching students all over,” said Martey, who relocated to New Hampshire from the Bronx, N.Y. in 2001.
Children in Ghana commonly learn to play music and drum, he went on, “to keep you off the street.”
Martey, who lives in the Manchester area, followed a friend to the state.
“I fell in love with the greenness and quietness of New Hampshire,” he said. “I decided if I want to do my sharing and teaching, this would be the place for me.”
When he arrived, he didn’t see anyone doing what he did with African music, drumming or culture.
“It’s what made me want to stick around,” he said. “My motive is sharing what I do with people in New England, something they don’t know about.”
Since then, the ensemble has toured internationally and connected with students at dozens of schools around the globe. Each ensemble member teaches and leads workshops.
Martey has also collaborated with many groups, including Randy Armstrong’s & Volker Nahrmann Beyond Borders world fusion ensemble.
“I met (Armstrong) at a Boys and Girls Club,” said Martey.
The difference today from when he arrived in New Hampshire 20 years ago, he explained, is that African music is more welcome.
“It was difficult (to get here),” he said. “People are getting to know more about African culture. I think we are more welcome now. People hear the sound; they go research the type of music and people participate in other drumming workshops. People are getting involved.”
African music generally speaking, he went on, is about togetherness.
“Back home everyone asks to be part of it,” he said. “We gather and do things together with open hearts, arms and doors.”
After a performance, there is usually a time for audience participation.
He hopes to continue sharing the positive with his ensemble.
“I want to be able to spread our wings more all over New Hampshire so people in rural areas can know more about the cultures that they don’t know about,” he said. “I want to keep playing music and making people happy.”
The Fall Into Brunch fundraiser to benefit Hundred Nights is this Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Fireworks Keene, 22 Main Street. The event will also feature a silent auction, door prizes, an all-you-can-eat buffet with a complimentary mimosa, cash bar, and delivery or curbside meal options for those unable to join in-person. Tickets start at $30 and are going quickly. Visit hundrednightsinc.org/Upcoming-Events/Fall-Into-Brunch/ or facebook.com/HundredNightsHomelessShelter for more information and to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.