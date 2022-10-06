Hundred Nights Benefit with Akwaaba Ensemble

Theophilus “Theo” Nii Martey has made it his life’s mission to share the joys of his native culture. That’s why it’s so fitting that the name of his dance and drumming group means “welcome” in his native language.

Martey, the NH Artist Laureate of the Year (2022-2024) will perform along with the Akwaaba Ensemble this Saturday, Oct. 9, at the third annual Fall Into Brunch fundraising event at Fireworks restaurant to benefit Keene’s Hundred Nights, which offers shelter and services to those at risk or experiencing homelessness.


