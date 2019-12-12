The season is upon us when we listen to songs of glad tidings, great joy — and hope for the future of humankind.
The Monadnock Chorus performs its seasonal concert, “Hope for the Holidays,” for two performances this Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Peterborough Townhouse.
“I wanted to do a holiday concert but not just a Christmas concert,” said the chorus’ artistic director, Dr. Matthew Leese. “There are people from other cultures and celebrate different traditions who live in our towns.”
“Hope for the Holidays,” he went on, is centered on universal human desires for peace and kindness.
Leese, an immigrant from New Zealand, said his U.S. citizenship ceremony in Concord also inspired the program.
“People of all races, colors and religions moving here,” he said. “It’s an incredibly positive change. I want them to feel welcome and their traditions represented [here]”
The concert program is a heavy nod to musical traditions from around the world. The selection features a wide variety, including carols from England, the Ukraine and Venezuela, gospel music from the African-American tradition, a piece celebrating Asian Mahayana Buddhism, winter songs from Norway, a Chanukah celebration in the Jewish tradition, a hymn from Russian Slavonic Vespers and an Old Scots secular folk song celebrating winter solstice.
“You’ll hear favorites and things that will challenge you as well,” said Leese.
The program will be anchored by “Misa Criolla,” a mass based on Argentine and Bolivian folk dances and tunes composed in 1963-1964 by Argentine composer, Ariel Ramirez. It combines Spanish text with indigenous instruments and rhythms.
It was inspired by Ramirez’s visit to Germany after World War II, during which he had an encounter with two sisters who risked their lives bringing food to Nazi prisoners in their neighborhood. It led the composer to consider writing a spiritual piece that would eventually become the 16-minute-long “Misa Criolla.”
With album sales in the millions internationally, it’s one of the first masses to be celebrated in a modern language and one of the first not in Latin shortly after the Second Vatican Council permitted use of the vernacular in Catholic churches. It was not publicly performed until 1967 in Düsseldorf, Germany, during a European tour that eventually brought Ariel Ramírez before Pope Paul VI. The mass was also performed five years ago at the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome at the invitation of Pope Francis.
The piece was suggested by a member of the chorus.
“She asked why were we not performing music from Latin America?” said Leese.
It features Columbian tenor David Rivera-Bozón, as well as an orchestra of guitars, charango (an Andean instrument in the lute family) percussionists, double bass and piano led by Jose Lezcano.
Leese sought out a Columbian singer and found Rivera-Bozón, who is pursuing graduate studies at the New England Conservatory.
“I thought, ‘How cool to find a semi-local Latin tenor to bring authenticity to this piece,’” he said.
To amplify the multicultural theme of the concert, the chorus is collaborating with the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center of Peterborough. Tapestries and artifacts reflecting the traditions from which the music is drawn from the museum’s collection will be on display at the Townhouse.
“The board was talking about how (we could) have more meaningful collaborations with other nonprofits in the region and they do the same for us,” he said. “[The museum’s] programs highlight different world cultures. People can visit the museum right before the concert and have a much richer experience.”
The 92 members of the choir have brought their own experiences to the table for this concert.
“People have either sung these songs before or traveled to these places and have put pieces of their own puzzles together,” he said. “This region is so full of interesting, educated human beings.”
The Monadnock Chorus will perform “Hope for the Holidays” this Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House. Tickets are $20 and are available at Steele’s Stationers and Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough, or online at