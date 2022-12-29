Home Sweet Home

Sam Howard and Gavin Key of Kendall Row perform at Showroom. 

 Photos by Grace Zoll

What happens when all your buddies come back to town for the holidays? You reunite the band for a live show on the biggest party night of the year, of course.

Formed in the fall of 2018, Kendall Row is made up of a group of best friends who attended Keene High School together. While the band originally started out playing just Grateful Dead covers, it now also plays their own original songs in addition to Dead tunes.

