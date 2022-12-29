Home Sweet Home

What happens when all your buddies come back to town for the holidays? You reunite the band for a live show on the biggest party night of the year, of course.
Formed in the fall of 2018, Kendall Row is made up of a group of best friends who attended Keene High School together. While the band originally started out playing just Grateful Dead covers, it now also plays their own original songs in addition to Dead tunes.
The band features Sam Howard on guitar/vocals, Gavin Key on guitar/vocals/keys, Alex Rodier on bass, and Jack Howard and Matt Keller on drums. And they’re all back in town this weekend for an energy-packed New Year’s Eve show at Yahso Jamaican Grille in Keene.
When asked how the show came to fruition, Key said the band reached out to Yahso to make themselves available and Yahso was quick to book them for the late-night gig.
“We’ve played there three or four times before,” Key said of Kendall Row’s relationship with the restaurant venue that goes back over a couple of years. “They’ve always been great to us.”
Now a film major at Keene State College, as well as a filmmaker and owner of a freelance video production company, Gavin Key Films, Key is looking forward to getting back on-stage with his close friends and bandmates. One of their most recent shows was a gig in October at Showroom in Keene, the biggest venue they’ve yet to play.
“We had a blast playing there,” Key said of the show they did with Strangers in the Basement, a Keene-based alternative rock band.
The previous month they took the Central Square gazebo for Keene Music Festival and July saw their second performance at Keene’s Jamfest, a music festival organized by Key. Jamfest, he says, was the largest crowd they’ve played for to date.
Jamfest is a free, fun, and family-friendly local music festival and the lineups have spanned across genres, although they have had a main focus on rock music. A third Jamfest is planned for July of 2023.
Back in April, they released their sophomore album of original music, Home Sweet Home. Their self-titled debut album was self-recorded and produced and was released on Spotify back in 2019.
The entirety of Home Sweet Home was written while the bandmates were separated, according to in interview they did with Five Cent Sound (fivecentsound.com) in advance of its release, and yet ended up with a cohesive sound somehow, speaking to the friends’ close musical relationship.
While Key said their 2023 performance schedule has yet to be booked out, Kendall Row will definitely reunite again in Keene for Jamfest in July and more shows are hopefully on the horizon.
In the meantime, the New Year’s Eve show at Yahso Jamaican Grille will include their original music, as well as Grateful Dead covers on a night when everyone celebrates a fresh start for the year ahead. And the food is sure to be killer as well at this authentic Jamaican cuisine restaurant with a modern twist.
While Key said it can be a challenge to rehearse separately before a performance, he thinks it leads to amazing results on-stage.
“We’re really excited for it,” he said of the upcoming gig with his friends. “Whenever we do play together, we’ve gotten a lot better, and we appreciate it more. I think it will be one of our best shows.”
Kendall Row will perform at Yahso Jamaican Grille, 45 Main St. In Keene, on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, starting at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show. For more information or to contact the band for a booking, visit facebook.com/kendallrowofficial or follow @kendallrowofficial on Instagram. Kendall Row’s albums can both be found on Spotify.
