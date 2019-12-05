Monadnock Music has organized an evening that looks to be as quintessential New England Christmas as a picture straight out of Currier and Ives. The Holiday House Tour will feature four houses decked out for the season and ready to welcome visitors to meet and mingle, share a cookie and a seasonal drink and enjoy beautiful, classical holiday music all at the same time.
The Holiday House Tour will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to split the two hours between the four houses (all located on Pine Street in Peterborough) on the tour, or just pop into one or two at any time during the evening.
“I expect that guests will feel welcome and at home as they visit the houses,” said Laina Barakat, general manager for Monadnock Music, which organized the tour. “Visitors will be able to see a wide variety of displays with Christmas and Hanukkah decorations. Each home will have exciting classical music and it should really put people in the spirit to go home and decorate or wrap presents or do whatever they need to do for the holidays.
“Monadnock Music is all about making excellent quality classical music accessible,” Barakat continued. “We take high-power classical music and put it in an environment that is warm and accessible. We take a theme or concept, a cultural and arts experience and make it affordable and not intimidating.”
To meet that goal, at every home, guests will experience a different musical performance. Among the selections are David William Ross who will perform holiday favorites on classical guitar; Ciaran Nagle and David McGrory with a combined vocal and piano performance of holiday pieces; flutist Mary Kay Robinson presenting festive classical melodies; and finally, carolers from the Monadnock Chorus.
According to Barakat, one of the advantages of experiencing the music via the Holiday House Tour is that families with young children are free to pop in, listen while enjoying a cookie and hot cocoa or cider, and then move on when little ones become antsy.
“The nice thing about Peterborough is there are a lot of great holiday events,” Barakat said. “The Holiday House Tour will bring together people of all ages. It is also easy to do on a Friday night.
“It will be very welcoming and homey and if you can get a little classical music in there, then that is a good thing, I think. Hopefully it will also get the word out about Monadnock Music and people will want to come out to some of our other events like the summer concerts.”
The idea for the Holiday House Tour sprang from the successful Garden Tour that Monadnock Music puts on each year. On the Garden Tour, each stop has an appetizer, a cocktail and a musical performer. The thought, Barakat explained, was to take that popular experience and find a way to translate it to winter.
With the concept defined, the next step was to find four homes that would be willing to host.
“I was asked to participate by Palagia Vincent with Monadnock Music. Laina came over and we talked, and then I talked my neighbors into it as well. It will be a lot of fun,” said Linda Greenwood, who is opening her home as one of the four to visit the night of the tour.
Greenwood added, “I hope people get into the spirit of Christmas, and the giving and sharing, and the festivity of the holiday. It is an opportunity to visit people in town, see how others decorate and to also meet new people.”
Once four hosts stepped forward, Barakat worked to match musical artists for each stop. She noted that the region has a number of high-caliber musicians in the area who agreed to take part. From there, the treats and drinks were coordinated with some of the hosts providing both and some deciding to just make a hot holiday beverage available and leave the baking to local experts.
“Peterborough has been a center for the region for arts and that is one of the main reasons I love living here,” Greenwood said. “The Holiday House Tour is another way for Peterborough to open our doors and show what we have.”
“The Holiday House Tour is all about family and all about home, and that is what the holidays themselves are all about. This is a chance to come in with your family and get inspiration,” Barakat said. “There is no pressure to be somewhere at a certain time or to follow a tour. Just show up within those hours and we will get you in.”
Tickets for the Holiday House Tour and more details about locations are available online at
monadnockmusic.org. Cost is $15 per adult, $5 per child or $40 for a family. Tickets can be purchased in advance, or at the door. Visit facebook.com/monadnockmusic for additional information.